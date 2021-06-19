ARTS AND HUMANITIES: Museum showcases local color photography

Many years ago, after completing my doctorate, I was hired at USC Aiken to teach classic American literature, colonial beginnings to 1899. One of the courses that I regularly offered was American Realism, which roughly covers the second half of the 19th century; and one of the principal literary components of that period is a movement labeled “local color.”
After the Civil War, many writers were invested in trying to capture the distinctive “color” or character of a particular region by concentrating on such factors as landscape, manners and dialect. Think of Sarah Orne Jewett’s narratives set on the seacoast of Maine, Mark Twain’s tales of the Mississippi River Valley, and Kate Chopin’s novels and short stories based in Louisiana.
Local color is not confined solely to literature. As evidenced by an exhibition currently on view at the Morris Museum of Art, photography is also an excellent medium for capturing the distinctive identity of a particular locale. The photos on display until July 25, all culled from the museum’s permanent collection, can be divided into two categories: rural and urban.
A standout image in the first group is “Fork in Bayou, Baton Rouge” by New Orleans native William Greiner, who has captured in color the magical intersection of water and land. Deftly composed in a series of diagonals, the green fingers of shoreline are resplendent in their spring colors of yellow and violet subtly irradiated by sunlight.
Topography is, of course, only one area of interest for those trying to capture the character of a particular region. Of equal or perhaps greater importance are the customs and conventions of a specific community. These can be manifested visually without the presence of the human form; indeed, it is enough that the photographer pay attention to the structures conceived by humankind.
“Howard Theatre” by D.C.-based photographer Ken Ashton, for example, focuses on an African American venue that once served as the setting for the musical stylings of Duke Ellington and Marvin Gaye. In the harsh glare of a street lamp, the faceless façade of the long-abandoned building glows golden on a litter-strewn street.
The current exhibition includes other vestiges of bygone glory much closer to home. In 2003, the late Janos Enyedi, a specialist in industrial landscapes, focused his eye on Augusta and, in particular, two remnants of the city’s role as a significant manufacturing center in both the Old South and the New.
Enyedi’s “Industrial Souvenir, Smokestack – Confederate Gunpowder Factory” focuses on all that remains of the legendary Civil War-era munitions complex: the 150-foot-tall chimney whose imposing shaft is mirrored in the water of the adjacent canal. There is little wonder that the imposing smokestack was eventually capped and transformed into a memorial obelisk. Its scale is monumental.
“Industrial Augusta Souvenir, Graniteville Company,” the second Enyedi photograph in the current exhibition, focuses on the large red sign on the roof of the Enterprise Mill, which was built in 1877 and, after a brief period of closure from 1983 to 1998, reopened as a combination residential and retail complex. The red “Graniteville Company” sign glows at night, reminding passing motorists of the building’s proud past.
A highlight of the current show is a photograph by Tennessee resident John Baeder, most famous for his photorealist paintings of roadside eateries. The photographic image titled “Short Stop” was most likely taken as a reference piece in preparation for yet another of Baeder’s paintings memorializing the “blue highways” of America. Clad in aluminum siding, this particular restaurant conforms to the classic Northeastern shape – that of a modified railroad dining car. The brightly lettered sign on top proudly proclaims its major culinary offerings: hamburgers and eggs in a skillet.
The focus of this photograph, the Short Stop Dinner in Bloomfield, New Jersey, was built in 1953 but converted into a Dunkin’ Donuts in the early part of this century. The eatery is now the subject of a local campaign to restore it to its original incarnation.
The local color movement in late-19th-century American literature was largely a reaction to the presumed homogenization of the national identity following the reunification of the country in 1865. Most of the dozen or so photographs in the current Morris exhibition serve something of the same purpose, capturing images of those aspects of regional identity that are in danger of vanishing from the American scene.