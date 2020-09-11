ARTS AND HUMANITIES: Museum celebrates work of noted printmaker

What do Elvis Presley, Duke Ellington and Dolly Parton have in common? At one time or another, all of them advertised their upcoming shows with posters custom-made at one particular Nashville, Tennessee, print shop.
Founded in 1879, Hatch Show Print is still hand-cranking over 600 posters a year, most created by hand-setting and hand-inking wooden type and woodblock images. While much of the printing business has gone digital, Hatch remains a traditional letterpress operation. In fact, so integral has the company become to the entertainment industry that when the Country Music Hall of Fame expanded its facility in 1992, space was consigned to Hatch Show Print.
In addition to exploring the permanent collection, today’s hall of fame visitors can attend demonstrations of traditional printmaking, which has not changed much since Johannes Gutenberg invented the printing press in the 15th century. It all starts with movable letters of wood or metal and perhaps designs carved into wood, metal or linoleum blocks. The type and/or blocks are then assembled into a frame or “chase” that is secured into the press and inked. When paper is pressed onto the raised surface of the letters and blocks, a printed impression results.
For a limited time, some of the most elaborate products of letterpress printing are on display at the Morris Museum of Art in Augusta. Until Nov. 8, visitors can marvel at a small exhibition of 15 works by Jim Sherraden, who managed Hatch Show Print from 1984 to 2017.
From his own woodcuts, Sherraden has assembled what he describes as paper quilts. Just as a fabric artist might assemble a patchwork quilt by sewing pieces of cloth together to make a design, Sherraden has cut up previously made woodblock prints into small geometric fragments – mostly squares, rectangles, triangles and diamonds – that he then pastes onto a backing surface, thus piecing or patching together elaborate patterns.
The resulting images replicate in intricacy and vibrancy what one might see in a show of the stitched designs of countless generations of female quilters. These impressive paper variations on the traditional quilt can be divided basically into two categories.
There are paper quilts composed of traditional block designs. Since the 19th century, fabric artists have experimented with hundreds of quilt block patterns. Eight-pointed star, sands of time, log cabin, pinwheel and God’s eye are just a few. Each of these fabric quilt patterns have certain recurring motifs; this is also true of Sherraden’s designs. “Quilt #99,” for example, is marked predominantly by two blue pie-wedge shapes nestled in brown squares with concentric yellow lines; the resulting image reads like a grid of butterfly nests.
Other Sherraden prints are more akin to the other major fabric quilt design scheme, the so-called crazy quilt. These free-flowing patterns feature irregularly shaped pieces that, in the case of Sherraden’s paper creations, often project beyond the picture frame. “Quilt #56” is just such a composition with a seemingly haphazard yet visually pleasing assemblage of irregularly shaped paper fragments predominantly in green, blue, pink and yellow.
How appropriate that the Morris, a groundbreaking repository of Southern art, should host this small exhibition! These sophisticated paper prints harken back to the folk art creations produced by countless women in the American South, either in solitary practice or in communion with others, and passed down through successive generations as handmade heirlooms.
For more information, visit themorris.org. The museum is closed on Mondays; admission is free on Sundays thanks to a grant from the Bank of America.