ARTS AND HUMANITIES: Morris Museum hosts Twiggs retrospective

Two years ago, I wrote about a landmark exhibition at the South Carolina State Museum: Nine paintings by Leo Twiggs inspired by the history of Emanuel AME Church in Charleston and prompted by the 2015 massacre that took place in that sacred space. Titled “Requiem for Mother Emanuel,” this multi-part masterwork is not only the artist’s attempt to do justice to the church’s role in our collective past but also a visual expression of his heartfelt thesis that out of a singular disaster redemption may accrue.
All nine images, one for each shooting victim, share the same backdrop – the front façade of the church with its peaked roof and steeple – but the artist’s color choices and his manipulation of certain visual symbols take the viewer on a voyage that begins in darkness but ends in light.
The last painting of the nine looks toward the future with a nod toward the past. Across the abstracted church façade are written lyrics from the ballad “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which reminds the listener that tears are a price that we so often pay for progress. Above and behind the church, Twiggs offers a vista open to the sky as if to indicate the path ahead and the work still to be done.
Lori Kornegay, who curated the state museum show, asserted that “Requiem for Mother Emanuel” was a series that Twiggs, a professor emeritus at South Carolina State University and winner of some of the Palmetto State’s highest honors, had been “preparing for his whole life.”
The ninth and final canvas in that notable sequence is one of 32 batik-on-cotton pieces by Twiggs currently on view at the Morris Museum of Art in Augusta. The show, collectively titled “Messages from Home,” provides a stunning overview of the artist’s much-honored career from the late 1960s to the present. Scanning the walls of the gallery space, visitors can trace the evolution of his artistic vision, which is informed by his childhood memories of St. Stephen where he was born some 86 years ago and subsequently shaped by his years of devoted study and application.
All of the artist’s significant subject matter is on display. There are works, for example, featuring what the artist himself calls his “mother images,” representative of the artist’s strong ties to his grandmother Minnie and especially his mother Bertha. Most often these pieces feature an abstracted female figure that looms protectively over the outlined or silhouetted forms of children, diminutive “ghost” shapes that seem to suggest the concept that a mother’s progeny are never absent from her thoughts.
Also prominent are Twigg’s personal appropriations of the Confederate battle flag. According to the informative volume “Messages from Home: The Art of Leo Twiggs” published by Claflin University in 2011, the artist first became startlingly aware of the toxic symbol while commuting from Orangeburg to Athens to attend graduate school at the University of Georgia. The flag, which Twiggs argued “many white people in the South love to remember and most Black people would like to forget,” haunted his imagination, so much so that he created several flag-dominated series. In many of these works, the battle flag appears tattered and bloody; in others, it almost fades into the background. Like so many other members of a beleaguered minority group, Twiggs has appropriated a symbol of the oppression of his people and made it part of his own artistic narrative and emblematic of a shared regional history.
The Morris show also contains excellent works from the artist’s “Targeted Man” series. When I think of the target as an artist’s signature motif, I think of Twigg’s fellow South Carolinian Jasper Johns, whose target-centered encaustics of the 1950s were chosen largely for their graphic impact. Twiggs has, on the other hand, used the target with narrative intent.
I was most struck during my recent visit with a piece from this series that I had never before encountered. Titled “Hooded,” this work from 2019 seems to refer pointedly to the tragic death of teenager Trayvon Martin, who was wearing a hooded sweatshirt on the night he was presumably mistaken for a burglar and fatally shot by an overzealous member of the neighborhood watch. Since that fatal shooting in 2012, members of the Black community have been justifiably concerned about how teenage males are often stereotypically associated with juvenile crime and thus targeted by the majority community. This recent history provides the context for “Hooded,” which features a shrouded figure advancing toward the viewer, his hands in his pockets and his head bent. In the center of his sweatshirt is a red, white and blue target, the center a large blood red dot; behind him appears a blur of white forms, also hooded but with the peaked white hoods of the Ku Klux Klan.
Seeing in one gallery space key examples of this master artist’s major thematic series is sure to provide the Morris Museum visitor with a highly satisfying visual experience. The exhibition runs through March 14. All reasonable pandemic precautions are currently in effect, including a mask mandate and a limit to the number of people per gallery. For more information, visit themorris.org.