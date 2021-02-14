ARTS AND HUMANITIES: Morris Museum highlights work of Southern modernist

The American South has never been known as a bastion of abstract art. While Jackson Pollock was splashing paint onto a horizontal canvas in the 1940s, most Southern artists were still hogtied to more representational subject matter and traditional approaches.
There are, however, exceptions to this generalization. Consider the work of Will Henry Stevens (1881-1949), the focus of a temporary exhibition now on view at the Morris Museum of Art in Augusta. Although he spent most of his working life in the South – Louisiana, Kentucky, North Carolina – Stevens made periodic trips to New York whereby he managed to keep abreast of the latest developments in artistic practice.
Thus, although he continued to produce throughout his career representational depictions of the rural Southern landscape, Stevens also experimented, beginning in the 1930s, with non-objective work reflecting his responses to external and internal reality. The 17 works by Stevens currently on view at the Morris can thus be divided into two major categories.
The first are the landscapes, which most often make visual reference to the mountainscapes of North Carolina and Tennessee. Stevens made annual trips to Appalachia. It is obvious from pastels like “Church with Mountains, Tennessee” and oils like “Flowers with Distant Mountains” that the artist was intrigued by the shapes and colors of consecutive summits as they recede into space. Indeed, Stevens took the term “blue ridge” quite literally, rendering his successive curved peaks in tints and tones of blue and purple. In the foreground of these two Appalachian pieces and others like “Farmhouse with Sunflowers,” Stevens places examples of Southern vernacular architecture: unpainted shacks with tin roofs or rustic places of worship. These classic mountain scenes still present themselves to visitors to that part of the country, but they are very seldom rendered in the artist’s lustrous, luminous colors.
The second category, making up most of the works in the current show, are largely non-objective pieces that remind one of Wassily Kandinsky’s output during his association with “The Blue Rider” group in Munich just before World War I. Kandinsky believed that color itself could have meaning independent of any object that it might be used to delineate. He saw spiritual qualities in color.
Stevens, who discovered Kandinsky’s work at the Brooklyn Museum of Art in the winter of 1926-’27, responded intuitively to the resonant masses of color in paintings by the Russian master. According to Alexander Moore, who writes of Stevens in the magnificent new catalog “The Morris at 25,” the artist was already primed to take a leap toward abstraction. His readings of the Chinese poet Lao-tzu and the American transcendentalists Ralph Waldo Emerson and Henry David Thoreau preconditioned Stevens’s belief that non-objective art could serve as a “clarifying meditation” on how humanity is not separate from nature but deeply connected to some inherent universal order. It’s what Emerson called the "Over-Soul."
In the 1939 watercolor titled “Abstraction,” for example, the artist appears to have let his brush lead the way, combining amorphous patches of color with recognizable geometric forms to create a harmonious whole. Sometimes in these dreamscapes, the representational intrudes upon the inchoate as in a 1947 oil titled “Things Go Bump in the Night.” Herein a host of floral shapes seem to emerge from a leafy base at the bottom of the image. Some of these “flowers” replicate shapes found in nature, but in a deconstructed manner; others transmogrify into animals and insects. Far from frightening, however, the vision depicted on board takes the viewer on a playful visual journey.
Visitors have months to see this highly appealing exhibition at the Morris; it runs until July 3. However, there is no time better than the present. On a recent Saturday visit, my companion and I had the whole museum to ourselves. Even if you find yourself encountering others in the galleries, a mask mandate and social distancing are enforced. This is also a good time to take advantage of an ongoing sale at the museum store.