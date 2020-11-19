ARTS AND HUMANITIES: Mary Byrd gallery showcases contemporary art

A welcome addition to the cultural life of the Central Savannah River Area has been the establishment of the Mary S. Byrd Gallery of Art on the Summerville campus of Augusta University. Shannon Morris, the gallery’s innovative and enterprising director, has been bringing to our area since 2016 the work of some of the most exciting professional artists active today.
According to its mission statement, the gallery, named for local arts benefactor Mary Byrd, serves not only as a showcase for works that reflect current trends but also as a learning laboratory for Augusta University students, who get a chance to interact with visiting artists.
The latest exhibition at the Byrd Gallery features nine pieces by Atlanta-based mixed-media artist Corrina Sephora, who earned a BFA in sculpture and metalworking from the Massachusetts College of Art and Design and an MFA from Georgia State. Not all the works in the current show come under the category of sculpture, but one might very well argue that the standout pieces inhabit the realm of multi-dimensional cast metal.
Particularly impressive is a forged steel assemblage entitled “Prayers and Ritual.” In this piece centrally located on the gallery floor, a boat-shaped structure is suspended between two ladder-like posts with feet in the shape of paddles. The boat itself is draped in painted paper and twigs that read like Tibetan prayer cloths hung to blow in the wind and transmit blessings to the surrounding area and beyond.
With this work, the artist invites viewers on an ascendant spiritual journey, climbing in their mind’s eye the sculpture’s ladder-like supports to set sail on a boat propelled by prayer flags. The sculpture itself is accompanied for the first time by two watercolor studies, which offer visitors insight into the evolution of the artist’s design. Some theorists have argued that such preliminary renderings are the most important part of the creative process since they come closest to capturing the initial spark of inspiration.
Transformation and transmission appear to be the order of the day in this psychologically charged exhibition. Some of the same iconography as in “Prayers and Rituals,” for example, can be found in “Curious Dreamer.” In this case, ladders with rungs akimbo lead to a crest featuring a precariously perched boat from whose tilted side a cascade of oars – over 20 in all – descend. Thus, the artist makes incarnate the tenuous nature of the dream state, wherein, researchers argue, the brain produces delta waves. Equating the act of deep sleep to a boating adventure is not so far-fetched; the consecutive descent of paddles and consequent loss of paddle power also can be said to make reference to the unpredictable trajectory of the dream narrative and the eventual return to consciousness.
Artists over the centuries have made such connections, and one might say that Corrina Sephora is part of an iconographic legacy that dates from ancient Egypt at the very least, a time when the sun god Ra journeyed across the sky in a boat and when ladders connected Earth to a heavenly realm that the spirits of the dead might reach by climbing up.
The artist’s merging of the nautical and the celestial can be seen not only in the sculptural works on display but also in the 2D pieces that adorn the walls. Particularly evocative is a composition made up of twenty-eight painted discs of three different sizes, ranging from eight inches across to nearly 27. Collectively entitled “Somewhere Between the Deep Blue Sea and the Edge of the Universe,” these metal circles of blue and gold flecked in white read like scans of both the sea bottom and the vault of heaven. Carl Jung argued, of course, that water is a standard symbol of the collective unconscious and that the sky most often stands for spiritual transcendence. Thus, this particular piece is linked to Sephora’s sculptural works in its exploration of journeys the mind takes when we surrender control.
The current show, which runs until Dec. 11, is open to the public on weekdays at the Byrd Gallery located on the first floor of Washington Hall. Visitor parking is available behind the library on the Summerville campus. For more information, call 706-667-4888. One final note of praise to Mary S. Byrd, the gallery’s namesake; it is thanks to her active interest in the fine arts – she also finances two undergraduate scholarships, one for a first-year art student and another to support study abroad – that such a facility exists to the benefit of not only the AU art department but also the general public.