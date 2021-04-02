ARTS AND HUMANITIES: Local artists celebrate Hopelands Gardens

This is a year full of notable anniversaries. As I have highlighted twice in this column, our county is celebrating its 150th anniversary all this year and the fine folks at the Aiken County Historical Museum have been active in coordinating a host of events to commemorate that milestone. For more information, visit AikenCounty150.org.
This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the Friends of Hopelands and Rye Patch, a nonprofit group that raises funds for the upkeep of both properties, which are managed by the city of Aiken. Established in 1971, a year after the former Iselin estate was opened as a 14-acre public garden, the friends are well aware of how the 24 groomed acres that make up Hopelands and Rye Patch have served as inspiration for the making of art.
Thus, a call went out this winter to local artists who have found in Hopelands and Rye Patch a source of their creative expression; and through the month of April, over 50 works received in response to that call will be on display at the Aiken Center for the Arts. The selected subject matter can be divided roughly into two categories: natural splendors and built environment.
Any focus on the natural assets of the gardens is bound to feature the magnificent trees, especially the live oaks, deodar cedars and magnolias, many of which were planted over 100 years ago by Charles Oliver and Hope Goddard Iselin, who bought the property in 1897 as their winter home.
The oaks themselves have always drawn admiration, most especially for the fact that their lower limbs often descend toward the ground before turning upwards at their tips. The tree’s horizontal trajectory is admirably captured in Betsy Wilson Mahoney’s acrylic painting “Resurrection Fern on an Angel Oak,” which also makes visual reference to the fact that the oak’s branches frequently support other plant species. Other evocative treatments of these landmark trees include two additional oils on canvas: Sally Donovan’s “Big Branch in Hopelands” and Michael Budd’s “Live Oak Vignette,” both of which focus not only on the tree’s radial comportment but also on its furrowed bark.
No homage to the oaks of Hopelands would be complete without some acknowledgement of the magnificent oak alley or “allee” that greets visitors entering the gardens. Photographer Mike Kleiman has captured this majestic passageway dappled with sunlight filtered through the towering trees overhead. This grand entrance is but one of the many intriguing stone, brick and sand pathways that meander through the gardens.
In these often-curvilinear walkways framed by specimen trees and plants we find a harmonious blending of the natural and manmade. Larry Gleason’s photograph titled “Hopelands #4” features just such an S-shaped brick footpath receding into the distance through a grove of tall trees. How many happy memories of a casual stroll through the gardens this one image conjures up.
Even more than the natural element, the current show pays attention to the built environment of both Hopelands and Rye Patch. It is common practice for both painters and photographers to find a picturesque focal point for their compositions, and both properties abound in manmade structures that serve that purpose. Consider Debbie Black’s acrylic “Spring Riot in Hopelands,” which captures on the left side of the canvas the Dollhouse, ordered by the Iselins from a Sears and Roebuck catalog early in the 20th century and used as a schoolhouse/playhouse by their children and their friends.
Other treatments of the gardens’ many fabricated attractions include Nong Von Buedingen’s “Racing Hall of Fame and Museum” and Marsha Shelburn’s “Sun on the Gazebo.” Even the bust of Hope Iselin herself, created by sculptor Maria Kirby-Smith in 2006, is rendered in oil by Gail Ebner, who admirably captures the subject’s smiling countenance.
Congratulations are due Anna Dangerfield, president, and the other members of the Friends board, including Eddie Mann, who was the primary organizer of the anniversary art exhibition. The 24-acre property would not be the significant municipal asset that it is without the work of the Friends of Hopelands and Rye Patch, who have spearheaded a number of major projects over the years, including the construction of the Roland Windham Performing Arts Stage and the restoration of the reflecting pool and deck area. Donations in support of their continuing work are gratefully accepted. Mail checks to the Friends of Hopelands and Rye Patch, P.O. Box 2213, Aiken, SC.