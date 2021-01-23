ARTS AND HUMANITIES: Harris House opens after 9-month hiatus

The name of the game was profit. From 1785 to 1795, the 10 years the city served as the capital of Georgia, Augusta gambled its economic fortunes largely on the tobacco trade. Wanting his own slice of the market, South Carolinian Ezekiel Harris – not much is known of his origins except for the fact that he once lived in the Old Edgefield District – set his sights on the Georgia side of the Savannah, hoping to establish a trading enterprise to rival that of Augusta merchants.
After purchasing in 1794 over 300 acres just north of what is now downtown Augusta, Harris built a warehouse near the river and provided a free ferry service for growers in South Carolina wishing to let him broker the sale of their crops.
Harris also constructed in 1797 a fine two-story house, which not only offered shelter for his personal family – a wife and four daughters – but also provided accommodation for tobacco planters who had arrived to do business with him.
He also set about dividing his many acres into additional house lots, which he sold to interested parties. Thus was established the village of Harrisburg, which survived as a separate municipal entity until 1882 when it was incorporated into the city of Augusta.
With such a promising beginning, one would assume that Harris himself prospered, but that was not the case. No one knows the exact cause of his business failure; but by 1809, he had sold his fine house to another and moved back across the river to South Carolina. His glory days were a mere 13 years in duration.
The Harris House subsequently passed through many owners until purchased by the Richmond County Historical Society in 1948 under the mistaken notion that it had been the scene of a notorious Revolutionary War incident, the hanging of 13 Patriots presumably at the hands of the Tory leader Thomas Brown. Indeed, generations of schoolchildren from the 1940s to the 1970s were regaled with grisly tales of the mass hanging at what was then called the Mackey House. One of my friends recalls, during a public-school field trip of his youth, ogling a mannequin that hung from a rope in the exterior stairwell to dramatize a tale that occurred, if at all, elsewhere.
Would the house have been preserved if it were known to be simply part of a mercantile venture? We will never know. It should be noted, however, that the Ezekiel Harris House survives as one of the few remaining 18th-century residences in Georgia. That fact should be enough to justify its remarkable endurance.
Operated now as a historical site by the Augusta Museum of History, the house was closed for nearly nine months because of the pandemic. In fact, the date of my most recent visit, Jan. 9, was the first day it had been open since March of last year.
Located across from the Kroc Center on upper Broad Street, the impressive three-story structure looms above the street on a gentle knoll adorned by a line of holly trees. Visitors enter the property from a parking lot off Crawford Avenue and gain entrance to the house itself in the back, where an exterior staircase offers the only access to the upper stories.
The interior is laid out in a typical two-over-two pattern with a large central hallway on both main floors, bracketed on either side by large living spaces. The two first-floor rooms were for entertaining and dining; the second floor was comprised of two large bedrooms, one for Harris and his wife and another for the daughters. Off the exterior staircase to the left of the second-floor landing was a small room for overnight guests.
Both first-floor rooms are now decorated with period furniture: one as a parlor and the other as a dining room. One of the second-floor rooms is set up as a bedroom reflecting the time of the Harris family residency, and the other is used as exhibition space with informational placards related to Augusta history and a collection of items excavated on the grounds during an earlier archaeological investigation.
The fee for an informative guided tour of the premises is only $2, and a further discount is available if the tickets are purchased at the history museum on Reynolds Street. For more information, visit www.augustamuseum.org. A mask mandate is in place.