ARTS AND HUMANITIES: Exhibit chronicles the rise and fall of Hamburg

Municipalities rise and fall. Consider the fate of the Arizona mining town of Tombstone, which boasted a grand hotel, an opera house and a population of 10,000 souls in the 1880s. Twenty years later, it was well on the way to becoming a ghost town. Tourism in the 20th century reversed the downward spiral.
If the members of the Heritage Committee of the Arts and Heritage Center of North Augusta have their way, the once-thriving river town of Hamburg will not be erased from our collective memory. Indeed, until the end of August, the center is hosting an impressive exhibit chronicling the rise and fall of a municipality that once served as South Carolina’s most significant river port.
Funded in part by a grant from S.C. Humanities, our state’s program of the National Endowment for the Humanities, “The Story of Hamburg” fills the center’s second-floor balcony gallery with a host of informative panels, boasting images and text, and a score of historical artifacts.
By circumnavigating the panels, visitors can learn of Hamburg’s early history as a “hub of both railroad and steamboat traffic,” the brainchild of German immigrant Henry Shultz, and its ultimate disappearance under the waters of the Great Flood of 1929.
Circling the elliptical arrangement of panels, one learns about the 1814 toll bridge Shultz constructed linking both sides of the Savannah and the 1816 bank he founded, which issued currency backed by the revenue from those tolls. Indeed, among the fascinating artifacts in the current exhibit are Bank of Hamburg notes and a financial document related to bridge revenue signed by Shultz himself, all on generous loan from the collection of local resident and history buff Milledge Galphin Murray.
Upcountry trade in cotton and tobacco grew in the 1820s as a result of Shultz’s purchase of several steamboats and his support in the 1830s for a railroad spanning the state from Charleston to Hamburg. For 20 years thereafter, the town flourished with the establishment of hotels and a host of commercial enterprises. In fact, one Charleston paper asserted in 1838 that a “spot, which, but a few years since, was an unsightly marsh, sending forth its pestiferous exhalations, is now covered with stately buildings, and is the great emporium of trade, for a large section of South Carolina.”
Unfortunately, the very same railroad that assured the town’s early success also sealed its doom when a trestle bridge was constructed across the Savannah River in 1853 and Hamburg lost its status as the line’s western terminus. By the end of the Civil War, many of Hamburg’s buildings had been abandoned, to be occupied eventually by newly emancipated African Americans.
Among those Hamburg residents after the war was the magisterial Prince Rivers, who had served ably as a sergeant in the Union army – First Regiment of S.C. Volunteers. During Reconstruction, he was selected as a delegate to the 1868 constitutional convention, was elected to the state legislature and played an important role in the commission that created Aiken County in 1871.
As a largely Black enclave during Reconstruction, the town played a key part in the most violent period of interracial strife in our state’s history, mostly focused on the much-contested gubernatorial election of 1876. The now-infamous Hamburg Massacre of that year resulted in the execution-style deaths of several members of the town’s Black militia at the hands of hundreds of white citizens, many of them members of local rifle clubs intent on suppressing Black political power.
Thus, this major exhibit does not shy away from examining both the highs and lows of Hamburg’s history. Included among the materials on display are also items of a more quotidian nature, such as large ornamental clocks once assembled in the town and a frayed red Morocco pocketbook that once was owned by Hamburg resident Andrew Anderson. Between its tattered covers, he kept a record of his daily activities from 1857 to 1860. His handwritten notes include innumerable references to the weather, a matter of abiding personal import even in the midst of the turbulent times in which he lived.
The AHCNA’s Heritage Committee is to be commended for this fine exhibition commemorating the 200th anniversary of the founding of Hamburg in 1821. “The Story of Hamburg” is free and open to the public during the regular operating hours of the North Augusta Municipal Building, Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A special celebratory reception is scheduled for July 15 from 5-7 p.m.