ARTS AND HUMANITIES: Early tale by area novelist strikes timely note

A worthy addition to my list of Southern writers covered in a series of columns published this spring and summer is Frank Yerby. Born in Augusta in 1911, he eventually inhabited the best seller lists for decades, writing a total of 33 historical novels, selling during his lifetime over 50 million copies. Three of his titles even made their way to the big screen. The plantation novel “The Foxes of Harrow” was made into a film in 1947 starring Rex Harrison and Maureen O’Hara; “The Golden Hawk,” a 1952 swashbuckler set in the 17th century, featured Rhonda Fleming and Sterling Hayden; Ricardo Montalban headlined “The Saracen Blade,” a 1954 motion picture with a backdrop of medieval Italy.
Yet, years before he made a name for himself as a writer of historical fiction, Yerby looked to contemporary events for his subject matter. In fact, his first notable piece of fiction was inspired by a disturbing incident he himself experienced as a young Black man in Augusta.
His short story, “Health Card,” which was published in “Harper’s” and eventually won the O’Henry Prize in 1944, centers on the predicament of a Black soldier stationed in the American South during World War II. Johnny Green is happily anticipating the arrival of his wife for a short visit from their home in Detroit; he has permission from his commanding officer to go to town to greet her at the bus station and escort her to her temporary residence. As they walk toward the minister’s house where she is to stay, the young couple is accosted by two white military policemen who accuse Johnny’s wife Lily of being a prostitute largely because of an incident that had occurred the previous week between soldiers on leave and women of the evening.
When he insists that the woman in question is actually his wife, Johnny is mocked by the white officers, who proceed to ask for her “health card” as evidence that she is free of infection. Because she, of course, has no such documentation, the MP’s warn her to procure the required card within 24 hours. Johnny’s instinct is to defend his wife’s honor; but Lily prevents him from escalating the situation for fear that he will be arrested, injured and perhaps even killed. As the story ends, one of the military policemen spits tobacco juice on the ground next to Lily’s feet, and Johnny, emasculated by the encounter, looks at his wife “until hot tears rise up back of his eyelids faster than he could blink them away.”
This sense of helplessness experienced by many members of minority communities in the face of overreaching law enforcement personnel is, of course, all too frequently the topic of news stories in today’s press. Yerby himself felt the sting of such injustice as a young Black male. In the early 1940s, as he was walking with his sister toward their family home on Eighth Street in Augusta, they were both accosted by white policemen who mistook Yerby’s light-skinned sister for a white woman. The white officers leapt to the conclusion that Yerby had broken a major Jim Crow tenet against race mixing.
That unfortunate encounter made an indelible impression on the novelist, whose disgust regarding enforced segregation and racial injustice led to his eventual expatriation. He died in Spain in 1991.
Yerby’s alma mater Paine College – he earned his B.A. in English there in 1937 and his M.A. at Fisk in 1938 – honored his memory by moving what had once been the family home to the campus in 2008. Because of certain problems that arose regarding the move to its present location on Laney Walker Boulevard, however, the present structure is more of a recreation than a restoration. The current two-story building is based on the original; but only the fluted staircase, some flooring and a quantity of foundation bricks were salvaged from the home on Eighth and Hall.
Still, the recreated house is serving a useful purpose, particularly as space for special events, including at least one academic symposium thus far focused on Yerby’s literary body of work. Bravo to Paine College for deciding to honor its most illustrious graduate by recreating his family home, which now stands as a testament to not only Yerby’s achievements but also his parents’ belief in the value of education.
A digital copy of “Health Card” can be accessed on the “Harper’s Magazine” website at www.harper’s.org.