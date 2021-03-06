ARTS AND HUMANITIES: County museum celebrates county milestone

Happy birthday, Aiken County! You don’t look a day over 150!
All kidding aside, our county is celebrating a milestone this month; it was on March 10, 1871, that Aiken County was carved out of parts of the old Edgefield and Barnwell districts. This happened, of course, during the short-lived period of interracial democracy known as Reconstruction. Indeed, among the most prominent individuals in the forefront of creating the new county were African American politicians, including state legislators Charles D. Hayne, Samuel J. Lee and Prince Rivers.
Aiken’s leading citizens had long lobbied for a separate county with the town of Aiken as the county seat, but powerful political interests in Edgefield had blocked the move. It wasn’t until after the Civil War and the defeat of the planter aristocracy that local municipal boosters had their chance to wrest control from the old power circles and set Aiken on a separate path to prosperity.
The fascinating and largely untold story of the establishment of Aiken County is only part of a newly revised exhibit to be unveiled this spring at the Aiken County Historical Museum. Installed in a 700-square-foot gallery to the right of the main entrance – the space was originally the dining room of the winter colony mansion known as Banksia – the new exhibit will not only shed light on how our county came into being but also trace its amazing evolution over time.
According to Lauren Virgo, the museum’s executive director, the county exhibit will offer an informative overview of local history, all in one easily circumnavigated space. Visitors will enter the room and move counterclockwise along the walls to learn, in turn, about the Native American presence in the Central Savannah River Area, early colonial settlement, antebellum industry and agriculture, the Civil War, the county’s establishment during Reconstruction, the transformative influx of winter visitors and the construction of SRS.
Virgo hopes this reconfigured gallery will give visitors a foretaste of what the rest of the museum has to offer, with key artifacts representing each major period in our collective history. The colonial period will be represented, for example, by a lock and key from Fort Moore, a fortification near present-day Beech Island that once protected British settlers from Native American attack. The Civil War section will feature a telegram Gen. Joe Wheeler sent his military superiors regarding the early moments of what would become known as the Battle of Aiken. The changes wrought upon the county by the construction of the local nuclear reservation will be exemplified by the switchboard once used at The Long Store (Cassels Company Inc.) in Ellenton – it was by phone that the residents of that now-vanished community first learned they were about to be displaced.
This artifact-rich gallery will also be augmented by certain high-tech embellishments: push-button speakers that will replicate sounds like those one might hear in a bustling train station – the city of Aiken was essentially a creation of the railroad – and touch screens by which visitors can access the oral histories of area citizens and learn about a host of cultural sites in the county.
In the latter regard, it is Virgo’s hope that this anniversary year will be celebrated at cultural centers throughout the county; in fact, she is now in the process of filming short videos highlighting major local attractions such as the Center for African American History, Art and Culture and the Silver Bluff Audubon Center.
The key parts of this initiative were launched by the nonprofit organization known as the Friends of the Aiken County Historical Museum, which received a major grant from South Carolina Humanities, our state’s program of the National Endowment for the Humanities. For more information on the events planned throughout the upcoming year, including a projected opening reception for the exhibit at the ACHM on May 13, check out the website aikencounty150.org. A virtual tour of the museum exhibit will also be available online this month.