ARTS AND HUMANITIES: Columnist visits palace built by circus king

“The greatest show on earth” is a phrase most often associated with the traveling circus, which for many Americans, especially those living in small towns, was the most exciting form of live entertainment they had ever experienced and their only contact with exotic animals. The largest and longest running circus in the world was established by the five Ringling Brothers, who formed their partnership in 1884.
Of the five, John Ringling was undoubtedly the most successful; he had a head for business, not only running the family’s circus empire after the death of his siblings but also investing in other enterprises, including real estate. The focus of his property speculation was the Gulf Coast city of Sarasota, Florida, which Ringling hoped to turn into a prime winter destination.
To transform what had been a quiet fishing village into a fashionable resort town, Ringling set about in the 1920s to construct his own spectacular residence, which he hoped would serve as a magnet for other real estate investors searching for a place in the sun. Labeled Ca’d’Zan or House of John, this most unusual private home designed in the style of a Venetian Gothic Palace continues to lure visitors long after its ambitious owner took his last breath in 1936.
Just recently I had the good fortune of spending some time with new friends, Bob and Gail Conner, at their place in Fort Myers Beach; and we took the occasion of my visit to spend the day at the Ringling complex in Sarasota. Now owned by the state of Florida, the Ringling complex includes a number of very compelling attractions. There is the circus museum, one building of which houses a 42,000-piece miniature circus, the world’s largest such model, and the other provides shelter for John and Mable Ringling’s private Pullman car, measuring 80 feet long and lavishly decorated. Also in the complex is an art museum that John Ringling himself built in 1930 to house his impressive collection of European art. The 21 original galleries in this pink, Renaissance-style building have since been augmented by new wings to showcase Asian art and works by contemporary painters and sculptors.
We spent the whole day exploring the many wonders of the Ringling, punctuating our visit with a fine lunch at the visitor center restaurant overlooking an artificial lake. However, our first destination, which is at the farthest point from the entrance to the property, was Ca’d’Zan. Not only its spectacular architecture but also its dramatic situation – located right on the shore of Sarasota Bay – drew us over the winding pathways framed by banyan trees and lush undergrowth.
Credit for the design of the five-story, 36,000-square-foot house is given primarily to its New York-based architect Dwight James Baum; however, so involved with its construction was Mable Ringling that some historians refer to the completed work as a collaboration. From their travels to Europe, Mable collected postcards and photos that she used as reference points in deciding on the layout of the house and its interior decoration. As an indoor entertainment space for pool parties, the solarium, for example, features arched windows whose lower frame is embellished with Gothic pinwheel designs that Mable first admired at the Palazzo Contarni Fasan in Venice. It is said that Mable Ringling forced Baum to tag along with her to that Italian city more than once to show him architectural details of the buildings that she most admired.
She was very, very hands-on in the construction of her dream house. The glazed and unglazed terracotta tiles that clad the exterior of the building were selected by her; she even climbed into the kilns of the Pennsylvania tileworks where the pieces were produced in order to inspect both the base colors and glazes.
Perhaps the most spectacular feature of the residence is not inside but out. The waterside terrace and lower dock are paved in blocks of five different marbles laid out in a chevron design. They glisten in the sun reflected on the water and in the seven doors framed with pastel-colored lac glass, so called because of its coating made from the secretion of the lacca insect.
I do not have the print space to do justice to the many fascinating features of the Ringling complex, but anyone planning to spend part of this winter in Florida and particularly on the Gulf Coast should consider spending a day exploring the domain of the Circus King.