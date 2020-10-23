ARTS AND HUMANITIES: Center features art in the time of pandemic

Given the unprecedented impact of the current health crisis, it is not surprising that artists of all stripes should be deeply invested in creative responses. Editors at publishing houses are seeing, for example, a spike in submissions by self-isolated authors. Numerous musicians have written songs related to the pandemic; some like Bon Jovi’s “Do What You Can” are inspirational while others like Randy Newman’s “Stay Away” take a more jaundiced perspective.
Visual artists are also among those taking inspiration from how the virus has affected all our lives, and currently on view at the 701 Center for Contemporary Art in Columbia are two exhibitions that speak to current conditions.
One particularly resonant initiative, first launched in the Netherlands under the general title “tussenenkunstenquarantaine” or “between art and quarantine,” has encouraged artists to recreate in their own homes masterworks housed in the collections of museums temporarily closed for health reasons. Using everyday objects, especially bathroom tissue, the target of considerable panicked shopping during the early days of the pandemic, European artists have been busy recreating the works of Old Masters, some with serious intent and others with satire in mind.
Unsurprisingly, this initiative hopped the Atlantic and caught the attention of notable American artist Doug McAbee, who describes himself as having been “raised by wolves but currently living in an igloo in a remote wilderness location.” With that kind of resume – he is, in truth, an associate professor of art at Lander University – one would expect McAbee’s restaging of classic paintings to tilt toward the whimsical. The 20 or so pieces in the current show titled “Instagram Remix” do not disappoint.
Each work is divided into two parts: an image of the original, easily recognizable painting or sculpture on the left and McAbee’s generally playful photographic reinterpretation on the right. One of the most successful combinations, for example, incorporates Pablo Picasso’s cubist self-portrait from 1907 on the left and McAbee’s variation on the right: his own visage, its angles accentuated in black makeup and his eyes covered with paper peepers with prominently dilated pupils.
Students of art history will derive much amusement from McAbee’s often impish digital restagings. Take, for example, his homage to Edgar Degas’s sculpture “Little Dancer” with his own head upturned as in the original and, in this case, his tutu made of plastic grocery bags. Consider also his version of the zaftig Venus of Willendorf, yet another masterful manipulation of polyethylene bags, some inflated to replicate the outrageous curves of the prehistoric limestone figure.
Each two-part image is printed on vinyl and mounted in the manner of window shades on the first floor, some facing outward toward the parking lot and most facing inward in the Grand Hall of 701 Whaley, a building that once served as the company store and community center for five textile mills located nearby. McAbee credits Wim Roefs, Center for Contemporary Art board chair and owner of if Art Gallery, for suggesting this innovative display method.
The second exhibition currently featured at the CCA contains some pieces that predate the pandemic. Yet one can easily interpret the varied works in Valerie Zimany’s show as a commentary on what she may hope the future will bring. Current chair of the art department at Clemson University, Zimany is no stranger to 701 Whaley; in fact, some of her ceramic pieces inspired by several artistic residencies in Japan were featured in a previous CCA biennial.
What makes this one-woman show “And I was Covered in Blossoms” different from the artist’s earlier Columbia appearances is the sheer scale of the exhibition and the variety of media. Not only do we have the artist’s signature wheel-thrown and hand-built porcelain pieces, some featuring her unique use of overglazing, but also various large-scale drawings and assemblages of cut paper and silk flowers.
The latter works, under the general title of “Floralmania,” festoon two walls with collaged ink drawings and paper-embellished silk flowers and even provide an elaborate floor covering and two exquisitely decorated beach balls, both requiring visitor circumnavigation. These pieces more than justify the show’s title since one is indeed inundated with floral design.
Zimany herself has admitted an attraction to floral studies because flowers remind us of the beauty and fragility of life. Seventeenth-century Dutch artists would often include wilted blooms in their still life compositions to reinforce the concept of transience. Zimany, on the other hand, prefers her blossoms in full bloom. As such, they speak to us of hope – the desire that one day the clouds will part and we can once again live our lives to the fullest, undimmed by the dread that COVID-19 has cast upon the world. “And I was Covered in Blossoms” offers in concept and execution a welcome respite from today’s drear reality.