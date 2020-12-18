ARTS AND HUMANITIES: Augusta home of Founding Father gets major restoration

My book “Circling the Savannah,” published in 2009, contains 36 short chapters on historic sites and literary landmarks, all within relatively easy driving distance from Aiken. Among the places outlined in this helpful guide to the Central Savannah River Area is a house museum in Augusta dedicated to one of three Georgia signers of the Declaration of Independence.
Once the residence of George Walton, who built the residence in 1791 and lived there until his death in 1804, Meadow Garden has been open to the public since 1901, making it one of the oldest house museums in the country. It stands as a testament to the dedication of the Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution – the house and grounds are currently managed by the George State Society – that this piece of early American history has survived at all. Its location right next to the Augusta Canal made it, during the late 19th and early 20th century, a prime target for entrepreneurs intent on building perhaps yet another textile manufacturing facility.
Over the last four decades, I have visited Meadow Garden a number of times, even taking students from my upper-level American literature classes at USC Aiken on field trips there as a way of bringing to life texts by the Founding Fathers. This latest visit just last month, while doing some research on a new book due out next summer, offered unexpected revelations.
In 2018, around the time that Stephanie Roohani took up the challenge of becoming Meadow Garden’s new director, the Savannah-based company Landmark Preservation LLC was hired to create a master plan for the property’s full restoration and continuing preservation. We are now only about a year into the process of peeling back the layers, but already there are major surprises in store for today’s visitor.
One quite remarkable transformation greets the eye in approaching the house across its well-manicured lawn; the roof profile is now startlingly different. For decades the building featured a consolidated roofline, unifying the part built in 1791 with the later, more commodious structure added after 1800.
Now, for the first time in nearly a hundred years, the lower roofline of the original building has been uncovered, clearly differentiating to even the casual observer the fact that the residence was constructed in two parts, each with its own entrance off the two-level side porch also recently restored.
During the ongoing restoration process, it was also discovered that the porch entrance, the one customarily used by visitors today, was probably not the original front access point. That was most likely on the side facing the canal, an entrance subsequently boarded up.
On the interior, investigative work is also proceeding. Some of the plaster has been removed from the walls on the 1791 side; as a consequence, one can now see up close how the wood frame structure was put together. Also uncovered is the narrow interior staircase in the part where Walton lived. Because of its steep risers, according to Stephanie Roohani, it is now thought that Walton may have used as a bedroom the first-floor space now set up as a dining area. Wounded in the thigh during the Battle of Savannah, a disastrous defeat for the Patriot forces in 1774, Walton thereafter walked with a limp and probably forswore his second-floor quarters.
Kudos to the Georgia State Society of the DAR for their fine stewardship of a house so closely associated with a figure who played an important role in our country’s early history. Not only one of the youngest signers of the Declaration of Independence – he was only 26 at the time – Walton went on to become a U.S. Senator and his state’s governor and chief justice.
Tours of the home are available by appointment. Call 706-724-4174.