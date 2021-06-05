ARTS AND HUMANITIES: Augusta boasts last remaining dime museum

Long before he got into the business of traveling circuses, Phineas Taylor Barnum invested in more stationary entertainment. In New York in 1845, he opened Barnum’s American Museum, the precursor to a host of so-called “dime museums” that were a staple of urban life from the late-19th century to around 1920.
Barnum’s groundbreaking enterprise – he charged a quarter rather than the dime demanded by his competitors – encompassed five floors of exhibits, including curiosities as well as live entertainment. Up to 15,000 people a day filed through the doors to catch a glimpse of the “oddities,” both natural and manmade, on display. Imagine, for example, the sight of a white whale forklifted into a tank on the second floor. Besides ogling the many exhibits, visitors could relish a host of “sideshow” acts; meet celebrities like the world-famous General Tom Thumb, who stood a little over three feet tall; and cast off from the roof garden in a hot air balloon.
A plethora of Barnum imitators opened up similar “museums” in other cities across the nation, but this uniquely American form of entertainment could not ultimately compete against the motion picture and other twentieth-century technological advances in mass amusement.
Perhaps the only remaining venue in this country that aims to replicate the flavor of the establishments that thrilled curiosity seekers over a hundred years ago is the American Dime Museum that opened in Augusta in late 2019. The brainchild of Peter Excho (Pexcho), the small building on Sixth Street is chockablock with real oddities and what might be termed “authentic fakes.” In the former category are shrunken heads and stuffed versions of rare wildlife; among the equally intriguing counterfeits are the dolphin boy and the peanut-head moth.
The latter attractions recall some of P.T. Barnum’s famous hoaxes, like his “Fejee Mermaid,” a patchwork creation made from the head and torso of a monkey and the back end of a fish. Whether all those who paid to see this humbug creation really believed in the “facts” that Barnum supplied about its authenticity is a matter of debate; but the Mermaid gained national notoriety.
True to the configuration of most dime museums, Pexcho’s Augusta museum contains not only a labyrinth of passageways, all crammed with exhibits personally contextualized by the proprietor himself on his informative and entertaining tours, but also a small theater space for the presentation of live entertainment. On the day of my visit last month, taking centerstage was the world’s oldest working sword swallower John Red Stuart. In addition to the obligatory broadsword, he swallowed an axle from a 1924 Model A Ford!
Tours are by appointment only, and one can make reservations by visiting the museum’s Facebook page: facebook.com/American Dime Museum and using the messaging feature. Adult admission is $14.28; but true to its roots, the museum charges only a dime for those 7 years of age and younger. Patrons need to block out about two hours for each tour and its concluding sideshow performance.