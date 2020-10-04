ARTS AND HUMANITIES: ASO presents special concert for string orchestra

One of the dire consequences of the current pandemic has been the loss of opportunities to enjoy live performances. A welcome respite from that long draught lies just around the corner. Lovers of good music now have the opportunity to attend a matinee concert of the Aiken Symphony Orchestra on Sunday, Oct. 18.
For this special offering, Maestro Donald Portnoy has had to reduce the orchestra’s full complement of instruments to just bowed strings, harpsichord and percussion. Luckily for those in the audience, the repertoire for string orchestra is rich and varied; and for the upcoming concert, Dr. Portnoy had a wealth of music from which to choose. He finally narrowed down his selections to key pieces by eight different composers, spanning the history of Western music from the baroque to our own time.
The earliest piece is the third Brandenburg concerto by Johann Sebastian Bach, the only one of the six concerti in this collection scored primarily for strings. The original configuration calls for three violins, three violas and three cellos with a harpsichord playing the bass line. This is perhaps the liveliest of the six with each set of bowed strings serving as a separate voice. Especially infectious is the dance-like finale.
An equally joyful, all-string composition follows next with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Serenade No. 13,” most often referred to as “A Little Night Music” because of a notation made by the composer himself in his personal record. Written in 1787, this work in four movements is one of the most popular pieces ever written for a string orchestra. Because of its general ebullience, many critics consider it a work of almost spontaneous composition. We know that Mozart dashed it off while working on his opera “Don Giovanni” and that it may have been intended for performance as a short divertissement at an outdoor concert.
Yet another notable serenade is included in the program, Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s “Serenade for Strings,” composed in 1880. It was first performed at the Moscow Conservatory that same year for a small audience of professors and students; rest assured that no academic credentials are required to attend the Oct. 18 performance in Aiken! The rendering of this work is intended to be full and rich as the composer himself indicated: “The larger number of players in the string orchestra, the more this shall be in accordance with the author’s wishes.” Of the four movements, only two will be performed by the ASO: the valse or waltz and the finale.
Another piece with academic connections is Gustav Holst’s “St. Paul’s Suite,” which he wrote for the orchestra of a girl’s school in London where he taught from 1905 to 1934. This short piece in four movements was inspired by English folk songs.
This suite by Holst will be joined by two other pieces by English composers: the “Serenade in E minor” by Edward Elgar and the “Simple Symphony” by Benjamin Britten. Elgar’s three-movement string work is one of the composer’s earliest pieces. The violin was an instrument with which Elgar was particularly familiar, having himself taken violin lessons starting at the age of 8, perhaps because of the encouragement of his father, who played the violin professionally. Britten’s “Simple Symphony” – the ASO will play two of the four movements: the “Sentimental Sarabande” and the “Frolicsome Finale” – recycles pieces this towering figure of 20th-century music wrote when he was only nine. Later, when he was 19 and a student at the Royal College of Music, Britten revisited this youthful material. He himself served as the conductor during the symphony’s premiere by an amateur orchestra in 1934.
Works by two American composers round out the afternoon concert: Leroy Anderson and George Gershwin. The former is represented by two of his “classical pop” compositions. First is his 90-second “Jazz Pizzicato,” which may very well be the first Anderson composition to be performed by the Boston Pops. The second, “Fiddle Faddle,” is a slightly longer string composition based on the tune “Three Blind Mice.” The Gershwin selection is an assemblage of melodies from “Porgy and Bess” – most notably “Summertime” and “It Ain’t Necessarily So” – arranged for string orchestra by the late William Zinn.
Thus, the Oct. 18 concert at USCA’s Etherredge Center should provide Aikenites with a delightful afternoon of fine music. Tickets can be obtained online at www.aikensymphonyorchestra.com, by phone at 803-220-7251, or at the box office just prior to the 3 p.m. performance.
There is a mandatory face mask requirement for members of the orchestra and the audience.