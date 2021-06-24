ARTS AND HUMANITIES: Aiken Center for the Arts showcases work of traveling artist

How does one make a sustainable living as an artist in the 21st century? How can any individual afford to spend each day engaged solely in the artistic process and still make ends meet? James Andre, whose paintings are now on view at the Aiken Center for the Arts, may very well have found the answer. Since 2014, this young artist has been able to immerse himself full-time in his creative expression by continually experimenting in subject matter, style and marketing.
After his teachers in his native Greeleyville (current population: 438) noticed in him a nascent talent in the visual arts, Andre matriculated at the Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities where he honed his skills. He subsequently tried to make his way in a number of cities, often working in the service industry in jobs ranging from barista to sushi chef, until an opportunity presented itself in Colorado where he came to enjoy the patronage of Noyes Art Designs, a company that matches art with corporate clients.
All the while, Andre has tried to find his voice by grappling with different subject matter. His earliest works were surrealistic, but he eventually abandoned that focus for more figurative content, especially portraits of people and animals. His accomplished renderings of mammals and birds, images inspired by photographs and screenshots from nature documentaries, make up the majority of the works on display downtown until July 23.
The paintings in question can be divided roughly into two categories: colorful formal likenesses that capture the attractive essence of each subject and apparently spontaneous renderings that emulate the vitality of the beast or bird in motion. In the former, viewers may confront a giraffe or a hog staring fixedly back at them, their individual personality captured in a few deft gestures by means of marker, brush and tube. The latter pieces, especially the artist’s most recent studies of foxes and hummingbirds, have an almost improvisational quality, as if the artist were trying to match the energy of his subject with that of his own.
Concurrent with Andre’s expanding range of subject matter – in this regard, I was particularly drawn to his expressive portrait of President Obama and his likeness of the Statue of Liberty that reads like a fireworks display – is an ongoing testing of medium and style. Some of the paintings in the current show are a blend of acrylic, oil, marker and even spray paint applied in various degrees of liquidity. Andre confessed to me that the frequent drips on his canvases – an effect that I think adds to the painterly quality of his work – have often been happy accidents.
In the final analysis, however, no artist, no matter how talented, can be fully self-sustaining without finding a way to market his or her works. Andre sells most of his paintings online. In fact, with reliable internet connectivity, he claims to be able to live nearly anywhere he chooses. Right now, he hopes to be able to establish his own personal migratory circuit, moving with the seasons from South Carolina to New York to Colorado and California. It is a peripatetic lifestyle that suits him at the moment, particularly since he likes to hand deliver his works to his clients, often waiting to sign his canvases until he is in the presence of the purchaser.
For most full-time artists, the business side of such a career poses the most challenges. For James Andre, for example, the internet can be both a blessing and a burden. It is his principal means of client contact, but sometimes more of his day is taken up with emails and meeting the demands of those clients than with his cherished, personal time in the studio. Still, he realizes that such is the balancing act a freelance artist must master. It is a trial he willingly embraces.