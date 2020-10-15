ARTS AND HUMANITIES: 2020 Governor's Awards presented in special ceremony

During a time of crisis, such as the current pandemic, the humanities can play an even more critical role in our lives. The study of history, for example, helps us to connect to the past and discover how earlier generations have weathered their particular storms. Literature links us to other people’s stories and reinforces the essential fact that we are not alone. In times like these, the disciplines encompassed by the humanities vibrate with even more meaning.
In acknowledgment of this essential fact, civic leaders from across the state have gathered every year since 1991 to honor those individuals who have made the most significant and abiding contributions to the public humanities. On Oct. 22, five outstanding South Carolinians will be so recognized.
Four will receive the Governor’s Award in the Humanities. Along with 80 past winners, the 2020 recipients are being recognized for a variety of reasons, including their outstanding achievement in humanities research, teaching and scholarship; their participation in helping communities in South Carolina better understand our cultural heritage; their excellence in defining South Carolina’s cultural life to the nation and the world; and their exemplary support for public humanities programs.
The first recipient is Billy Keyserling. As the longtime mayor of Beaufort, Keyserling has long been invested in creating opportunities for the citizens of our state to learn more about our distinctive history. Of particular note is Keyserling’s work in support of the establishment of our state’s newest national park. With the creation of the National Reconstruction Era Park and Network, one can now learn at key sites in and around Beaufort the important role that that part of the state played in Reconstruction-era experiments regarding the integration of countless newly freed African Americans into our country’s social, political and economic systems following the Civil War.
Next is Robin Waites, executive director of Historic Columbia. To meet the larger goal of “nurturing, supporting and protecting the historical and cultural heritage of our capital city,” she has been tireless in transforming some of the historic properties for which the organization is the chief steward. Under her leadership, the Mann-Simons site was reconceived in 2014 and the Hampton-Preston Mansion in 2018 to better reflect the roles that post-emancipated people of color played in the history of our state. The award-winning reconceptualization of the Woodrow Wilson Family Home as a museum of the era of Reconstruction was also done under her careful supervision.
Yet another advocate of historic preservation, Dr. Barbara Williams Jenkins, is a 2020 honoree. A native of Union, Jenkins served for many years as the dean of library services at South Carolina State University; and in that role, she was instrumental in establishing the University Archives and History Collection, an invaluable resource on the founding and development of our state’s only historically Black public higher education institution. Her current project is coordinating a large-scale effort to record the contributions of African Americans in Orangeburg County during and after Reconstruction in the areas of business, agriculture, education and politics.
The fourth and final recipient is Jon Tuttle, distinguished professor of English at Francis Marion University. In addition to his excellent reputation as a teacher of American drama, having amassed thirty-five years in the classroom, Dr. Tuttle has also been active in enhancing our general knowledge about South Carolina dramatists. In fact, he has a new book on the topic scheduled for publication in 2023. Tuttle’s interest in dramaturgy as both a teacher and scholar should come as no surprise since he himself is perhaps our state’s greatest living playwright. For 15 years the playwright-in-residence at Trustus Theatre in Columbia, he has had 10 full-length plays produced on stage and nine published.
The year’s fifth honoree, Caroline DeLongchamps, is the winner of a new prize established by S.C. Humanities just a couple of years ago, the Fresh Voices Award. She is a pioneer in our state in the emerging discipline of health humanities, which encompasses the effort to apply the humanities in practical ways to improve the health care of patients. In particular, in her role as manager of patient- and family-centered care at the Medical University of South Carolina, DeLongchamps works with various constituencies to recognize the impact of stories – personal, social, cultural or political – on individual health and the healthcare system as a whole. Through such initiatives as the Patient Story Workshop and Patient Story Library, she reminds health care providers to put the patient at the center of their practice by adding humanities content to their science-focused curriculum.
To learn more about the fine work of this year’s winners and to find out more about the many initiatives of S.C. Humanities, our state’s program of the National Endowment for the Humanities, visit schumanities.org. Finally, tune in to the virtual awards ceremony to be broadcast on youtube at noon on Thursday, Oct. 22. I have the honor of serving as this year’s master-of-ceremonies. Note my wardrobe change halfway during the 50-minute program.