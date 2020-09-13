ANNIVERSARY: Billy and Tina Tucker celebrate 60th anniversary

Happy 60th wedding anniversary to Billy and Tina Tucker of Aiken.
May God continue to bless both of you for many more. We are proud of the example you have set for your loving grandkids.
With love from all of your loving grandkids.
Happy 60th wedding anniversary to Billy and Tina Tucker of Aiken.
May God continue to bless both of you for many more. We are proud of the example you have set for your loving grandkids.
With love from all of your loving grandkids.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.