ANIMAL CONNECTION: Volunteer Spotlight: The Lambs

Love is in the air here at the SPCA Albrecht Center! For the month of February, the SPCA would like to honor an admirable volunteer duo: Donna and Gary Lamb. Donna was the first to join the volunteer team in March 2020 and focused on becoming a dog walker. Not only does Donna help the dogs get fresh air, some shelter dogs are also given a much-needed fresh new look after a bath, shave and blow-dry. Donna has 30-plus years as a professional groomer and the last 15 years of Donna’s career she worked at a Missouri doggy spa specializing in giving pooches the royal treatment, nose to tail. Who doesn’t like a day at the spa?
After volunteering at the SPCA for several months, Donna convinced her husband of 14 years into joining the foray! Gary is a homegrown Missourian and had a childhood surrounded by all kinds of animals on the farm. He joined the volunteer team in September 2020 to become a dog walker as well, and now these two lovebirds come every Tuesday in their joint devotion to canines in need. When asked what they enjoy most about volunteering at the SPCA they say, “We just like to get out and give the dogs a good walk and a chance to get outside for a little bit.”
Donna and Gary might have met in the Midwest, but they were ready for a warmer climate. After picking up a publication on the 50 best places to retire, they considered Aiken as a great option. Aiken’s horse community would make Donna feel right at home; in the past Donna had an Arabian beauty she competed with in Class B shows along the Gold Coast. For leisure, Donna and Gary enjoy traveling all of the United States and were ready to take a leap of faith when making their new home in South Carolina in July 2019. Not ones to sit still, they now look forward to the pandemic lessening so they can see Gary’s kids in Missouri and visit Donna’s family who live in various part of the country.
Staff at the SPCA know “there’s nothing stronger than the heart of a volunteer,” and the power of two hearts combined is amazing to witness. We are grateful these two chose Aiken as their new nest and are dedicated to the abused, abandoned and neglected pets in the community!