ANIMAL CONNECTION: Volunteer Spotlight: Dalton Corley

For March’s Volunteer Spotlight, the SPCA Albrecht Center would like to recognize Dalton Corley! A local youth who has a passion for animals, Dalton became part of the junior volunteer team when he was 14 years old. He started by socializing with the adoptable cats and participating in the SPCA’s dog wash fundraisers. The Pups ‘n' Suds dog wash fundraisers take place every summer, and Dalton enjoys meeting the community’s owned pets who come out to the event.
The volunteer team plays a vital role in the SPCA Albrecht Center’s mission to support our area’s companion animals, and Dalton reflects on how he feels welcomed and a part of the team here. After turning 16 years old last year, he signed up to receive volunteer dog walker training and is ready for his next challenge.
Dalton continues to gain more knowledge in safe handling techniques and how to observe animal behavior. The SPCA’s staff members have noticed his positive energy and dedicated work ethic. When we recently gained several litters of puppies, Dalton immediately answered the call for volunteers to socialize with the homeless youngsters. When working with shelter animals, Dalton is learning more and more how he can adapt his own behavior to support the animals’ well-being.
Dalton studies at home and is surrounded by a supportive family of people and pets. Along with his two siblings, Dalton helps care for two Yorkshire terriers (named Daisy and Dexter), one cat (Taylor), a bearded dragon (Ashley) and two sugar gliders (Snowflake and Dean). The sugar gliders like to spend the mornings in a bonding pouch against his family member’s body for a snuggle and snooze. Dalton says these little creatures are sweet and his companions relish the meals and snacks he makes for them.
If Dalton could choose the next addition to the family, he would adopt another cat or sugar glider. His mom supports Dalton’s passion for all animals and laughingly says, “He would bring more (animals) home if I let him.” When asked what he looks forward to right now, Dalton dreams of having a car of his own so he could come to the shelter more often.
We love having you here, Dalton! Great job! The animals are so blessed to have you.