ANIMAL CONNECTION: Volunteer Spotlight: Cherri DeFigh-Price

For May’s Volunteer Spotlight, the SPCA Albrecht Center would like to recognize Cherri DeFigh-Price.
Cherri joined the SPCA’s volunteer team in July 2020 and knew instantly she’d want to help with Cat Care, a volunteer position which is a vital part of the daily care for the shelter cats. When asked what the most rewarding part is of being a Cat Care volunteer, Cherri said, “Being able to help the cats feel comfortable. It’s stressful here, so anything we can do to help them feel better.”
Cherri gets to know all of the adoptable cats in the Kitty Kat Kastle, and her heart is particularly warmed by the sight of a cat named Momma. Cherri describes Momma as a sweet, shy girl with beautiful green eyes. Momma may be shy, but Cherri wants to reassure potential adopters to not give up on Momma, who is bound to become a cuddly kitty once you give her time.
A retired engineer, Cherri worked on civil engineering projects during her career. Such a project brought her to Aiken in 2007 when she spent the last 10 years of her career working on a project from groundbreaking to startup. Her career gave Cherri an intricate knowledge of how to clean up the environment and water management. Her appreciation for the environment also extends to assisting the SPCA with keeping the grounds looking nice and the plants staying healthy. Engineering is part of Cherri’s personality as she likes to get things done and make things happen, which makes the SPCA even more grateful to have her on the team.
At home, Cherri spends time with her husband, Steve, and three cats: Luna, Nitro and Tabitha. Luna is a 16-year-old Pixie-bob who has actually lived in four different states, including the time she roomed with Cherri’s son while he was away at college. Maybe Luna received an honorary degree? I’m sure she has taught her younger kitty siblings a thing or two. Nitro and Tabitha are 2-year-old youngsters who were both adopted from the Aiken County Animal Shelter. Cherri says Nitro has a strong personality and Tabitha has her daddy wrapped around her little paw. All three cats love their cat trees, and Tabitha enjoys the tippity-top “queen” spot where she can overlook everyone.
Cherri is a vital part of our team and the cats greatly benefit from her skilled care and patient affection. The SPCA Albrecht Center is forever grateful for our volunteers who help us care for the shelter animals until they find their forever home. Thank you, Cherri, for your devotion to the cats and hard work keeping the shelter in tip-top shape!