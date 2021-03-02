ANIMAL CONNECTION: The 'long-termers'

There is no better feeling than seeing a shelter pet find the loving home they always deserved. You, our supporters, get to share in this excitement when we post adoption successes, and the shared delight is exactly why I got into this field in the first place … and probably why many of you support animal welfare. From shy, confused and scared animals to wagging tails and lots of smiles, adoption is life changing and lifesaving.
But what happens to the ones that wait weeks … months … or even years for their second chance? Luckily, at the SPCA Albrecht Center, with your support, we do not euthanize for space. We are blessed to be able to save the lives of over 95% of the animals we take in every year. The additional 5% that unfortunately are humanely euthanized are medically or behaviorally far beyond rehabilitation – this is never an easy decision and one we avoid at all costs. However, just because we do not euthanize for space does not mean our animals are safe from euthanasia.
We have seen completely healthy animals deteriorate both mentally and physically from day after day in the shelter. This is not due to a lack of quality care or any sort of negligence. In fact, extra care and supervision is given to those animals that may struggle more in a shelter setting. Simply, a shelter, no matter how nice or how good of care is given, does not take the place of being in the arms and loving home of the human of a shelter pet’s very own.
These animals that wait far too long for a forever home are referred to as our “long-termers.” Reasons vary as to why these animals wait in our care. Many of them need a special home as an only pet. (Many will peg that animal as aggressive, when really animals have personality preferences like humans.) Some are looked over – maybe because they’re shy and hide when adopters visit. And, yes, sometimes it’s simply because of their age (senior pet) or breed (typically pit mixes).
However, there is far more to these wonderful, unique adoptable pets if they just had a moment to show you what incredible lifelong companions they could truly be.
Lars is a 2.5-year-old mixed breed, who came to the SPCA’s shelter as a stray in December 2020. He is looking for a special home without small dogs or cats but has been known to get along with dogs his size. He is also heartworm positive, something that typically deters interested adopters from shelter dogs, but the SPCA covers the cost of treatment in our Veterinary Care Center, and life after treatment is typically long and healthy. But did you know? Lars is a sweet, sweet boy, who you can typically find taking a dreamy nap in his room whenever you walk by. He does enjoy a good mix of nap time and playtime and would love a family that will be active with him and take him on leashed adventures. He is also a wonderful athlete, making training easy for this smart boy.
Pooky … sweet Pooky … where do we start? This adorable senior cat was brought to the SPCA as an owner surrender when his owner passed away. He has been in our care now for 280 days, which is 280 days too long. He saw a small glimmer of hope when he was adopted in June 2020 but was later returned in September for an unknown reason. Pooky needs a quiet home without small children and as an only pet. He is 12.5 years old but is healthy and likely has quite a few years left. But did you know? He is a sweet boy and loves the company of people. He will surely make a wonderful cuddle buddy and companion for the rest of his days. He may want to be an only child, but he will give all the love you need. He is even so loved at the SPCA that his adoption fee was sponsored by a loving supporter to help find him a home faster.
Roscoe is a beautiful 4-year-old hound mix. He was brought to our shelter in November 2020 as a transfer from another shelter in need. He would like a special home without cats or small dogs. Roscoe has a funny quirk and doesn’t like his back touched. We are unsure the reason for this (not medical), but it likely has to do with something from his not-so-kind past. Because of this, it’s been difficult to find someone that will take on this special need. But did you know? Roscoe is a smart and well-behaved pup. He rides wonderfully in the car and walks well on the leash without pulling. He also loves to take cozy naps and just wants a bed of his own and someone who will love him despite his oddities.
These are just three of our current long-termers currently waiting for you at the SPCA Albrecht Center. Brom, Clydesdale, Golem, Guppy, Nutter Butter, Sunny, Tomothy, Waldorf, Yubaba and Zaylee are also waiting for their time to shine and steal your hearts. If you are interested in adopting, please take the time to meet all of our adoptable pets. Who knows? A long-termer might just surprise you with a lifetime of love.