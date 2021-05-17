ANIMAL CONNECTION: Surrendered and scared: Understanding owner surrenders and adoption returns

Every animal has a past. In the shelter world, we may not be able to track every detail of that past, but we can always start with where an animal came from before they arrived at our facility. For strays, it’s like piecing together a puzzle. Their physical appearance, demeanor and even the location in which they were found can give us clues into what kind of life they might have lived. For owner surrenders and returned adoptions, the story is a little easier (if the human is being truthful and knowledgeable about their companion’s past or behavior).
“Why is this important?” you may ask. Well, if you visit our facility, you will notice every animal has a kennel card detailing their age, sex, breed, origin and any other details that may be helpful to potential adopters. The "origin" detail is a particularly interesting one because it is part of what helps us determine what kind of home would be best for one of our shelter pets. For example, if we know an owner-surrendered animal didn’t get along with other animals or liked to chase cats in its previous home, we require a home without other animals or a particular kind of animal. Or, if they came in as a stray, timid from a hard life, we know they need a home that will take precautions or possibly provide training to help ease their state of mind while they adjust to their new home.
Since our goal is to not only find homes for our shelter animals, but find forever homes, every detail is carefully considered by our staff in determining whether an adopter is the right fit. And, on the flip side, it helps our adopters find who they’re even interested in. Unfortunately, sometimes owner surrenders and returns are looked over because many believe they are in the shelter due to a situation that was their fault.
Currently, nearly half of the animals on our adoption floors are owner surrenders or returned adoptions. If you tune into our weekly Virtual Adoption Center videos, you may have noticed the high numbers of non-stray animals; some of you have even commented on how many have been surrendered or returned. For every one of these, we try our best to list the reason their owners/adopters brought them to us, but for many you will notice the reason listed is “lifestyle change.” This reason may seem vague, but the point is to let potential adopters know the animal was not unwanted due to any fault of their own – i.e. behavior issues.
When an animal comes to our facility through an owner, we ask why they are looking to rehome or return their pet. There are many reasons someone may be looking to do so, but the main reasons are: moving, new baby, job loss, financial hardship, illness or death of owner, and a general “not enough time.” The majority of the current surrenders/returns are in our care due to these reasons. When an animal is signed over to us, it is known by the owner that we will disclose this information to future adopters. However, we try to have some discretion and maintain some privacy since many of these situations are sensitive, which is why we use the generic term “lifestyle change.”
At the SPCA Albrecht Center, our staff takes each surrender or return on a case-by-case basis. We understand when an owner truly tried their best to keep their companion in their home but were simply and heartbreakingly put in a bad life situation (the majority of cases), as opposed to owners that honestly couldn’t have cared less that they gave up their animal. Unfortunately, in almost every scenario, surrendered and returned animals end up in our care scared, confused and hurt, and many wait far too long for their forever home.
Please note: As a part of our contract, after an animal is relinquished to us, the owner cannot adopt from our facility for at least a year to avoid situations in which someone feels they can simply discard an animal and pick out a new one.
As a voice for these voiceless animals, the reason for owner surrenders and returns is important to us that our supporters understand so that no animal is looked over or remains in our care, slowly deteriorating mentally, because they have been labeled as “bad,” “aggressive,” or “unwanted.” If you are interested in adopting, we ask that you take time to meet our friends that came from a previous home. You may find them shaking in the corner or barking at the door, unsure of their new surroundings, but all they need is for someone to understand them and help them trust again in a home that actually promises a lifetime together. Please also take time to consider if a companion is right for you and your current lifestyle and how you would handle lifestyle changes with your companion by your side. An animal may not be your forever, but you’re THEIR forever.