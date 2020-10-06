ANIMAL CONNECTION: SPCA to host Thrift Store Holiday Shop grand opening

If you’re a supporter of the SPCA Albrecht Center, you may have visited the SPCA’s Thrift Store, located in the Mitchell Shopping Center. There have been various locations over the years, but the concept of the store has always been the same: to provide Aiken with a one-of-a-kind Thrift Store, which, in turn, directly provides for the well-being of the homeless and neglected animals that come to the shelter. This earned the store its motto: "Where Shopping Saves Lives."
Opening in the spring of 2018, the new store in the Mitchell Shopping Center, 1589 Whiskey Road, is packed with amazing Thrift Store finds. From clothing, jewelry and shoes to housewares, furniture and pet supplies, the store is a one-stop shop for the thriftiest shoppers. With every item being donated by supporters, nearly all of the revenue made goes toward veterinary care and supplies to provide the shelter animals with a quality life until they find their forever homes.
As a nonprofit organization, the Thrift Store has proven essential to the daily operations of the shelter and the livelihood of the animals at the SPCA Albrecht Center. It’s just one more way in which the community shows its incredible compassion and support for Aiken’s homeless pet population and makes each and every day a little brighter for these animals.
Unfortunately, the Thrift Store was required to close as a nonessential business at the start of COVID-19. This resulted in a (minimum) $50,000 loss of critical revenues for the shelter. Luckily, the store is back open (masks required and with limited occupancy), and we are welcoming our avid shoppers back into the store with open, socially distanced arms.
To celebrate the reopening of the store, we have decided to move forward with our annual Holiday Shop grand opening event, but with a twist (including COVID-19 precautions):
On Tuesday, Oct. 27, the SPCA Albrecht Center Thrift Store will host its annual Holiday Thrift Store preview, which serves as a grand opening of their Holiday Shop. The store will be closed Monday, Oct. 26, as staff, volunteers and board members put out all new holiday and winter merchandise in preparation for this event.
There will be an exclusive first-look, first-buy from 9 a.m. to noon. Supporters may reserve one of the 60 limited free early admission tickets to enter from 9 a.m. to noon. Early admission tickets will be $5 the day of the event. Tickets can be acquired from the SPCA Thrift Store, the SPCA Albrecht Center, 199 Willow Run Road, or online at www.letlovelive.org.
Free general admission (no ticket necessary) will be from noon to 5 p.m.
The SPCA Albrecht Center Thrift Store’s Holiday Shop grand opening will feature brand new holiday and winter merchandise, light refreshments and door prizes from BULLYMAKE, Adventure Cats and Pet Winery. From winter apparel and jewelry to Christmas decorations and holiday housewares, all at Thrift Store prices, there is something special for every shopper. Even better, 100% of your purchase goes towards the care of the homeless shelter animals at the SPCA Albrecht Center, which is why the SPCA Thrift Store is “Where Shopping Saves Lives.”
This event is sponsored by Security Federal Bank and Carolina Equine Clinic.
In accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, masks will be required during this event and strict capacity limits are set to ensure a safe event for staff, volunteers and supporters.
At the register, be sure to sign up for the SPCA Thrift Store’s AppCard Loyalty Program to earn points toward exclusive discounts.