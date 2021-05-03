ANIMAL CONNECTION: SPCA Thrift Store celebrates 3 years of saving lives

If you’re a supporter of the SPCA Albrecht Center, you may have visited the SPCA’s Thrift Store, located in the Mitchell Shopping Center. There have been various locations over the years, but the concept of the store has always been the same – to provide Aiken with a one-of-a-kind thrift store, which, in turn, directly provides for the well-being of the homeless and neglected animals that come to the shelter. This earned the store its motto: "Where Shopping Saves Lives."
Opening in spring 2018, the new store in the Mitchell Shopping Center (1589 Whiskey Road) is packed with amazing thrift store finds. From clothing, jewelry and shoes to houseware, furniture and pet supplies, the store is a one-stop shop for the thriftiest shoppers. With every item being donated by supporters, nearly all of the revenue goes toward veterinary care and supplies to provide the shelter animals with a quality life until they find their forever homes.
As a nonprofit organization, the Thrift Store has proven essential to the daily operations of the shelter and the livelihood of the animals at the SPCA Albrecht Center. It’s just one more way in which the community shows its incredible compassion and support for Aiken’s homeless pet population and makes each and every day a little brighter for these animals.
Unfortunately, the Thrift Store was required to close as a nonessential business at the start of COVID-19. This resulted in a (minimum) $50,000 loss of critical revenues for the shelter. Luckily, with the store back open (masks still currently required), avid shoppers are back shopping and supporting our shelter companions!
To celebrate three years of a store "Where Shopping Saves Lives," the SPCA Albrecht Center will be hosting its spring event as a three-year anniversary shopping party!
On Monday, May 17, the SPCA Albrecht Center Thrift Store (Located at 1589 Whiskey Road) will host our annual spring event, which serves as complete refresh of the store for the spring/summer season. The store will be closed Monday, October 17, until the event that night as staff, volunteers and board members put out all new merchandise in preparation for this event.
There will be an exclusive first-look, first-buy from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are just $10 and doubles as a 15% off coupon (one per customer/one use per ticket) for the evening. Shoppers will try their hand at winning our special raffle prizes and enjoy free hors d’oeuvres and donation-only bar. Tickets can be acquired from the SPCA Thrift Store (1589 Whiskey Road), the SPCA Albrecht Center (199 Willow Run Road) or online at www.letlovelive.org/event/spring-thrift-store-preview/.
This event is sponsored by Cummings Insurance of South Carolina and Aiken Saddlery.
Join the SPCA Thrift Store Monday, May 17, from 6-8 p.m. at 1589 Whiskey Road (located in the Mitchell Shopping Center) for the Thrift Store’s three-year anniversary event and help save lives with your purchase!
In accordance with CDC guidelines, masks will be required during this event.