ANIMAL CONNECTION: New Year's ruff-olution: Save lives

After a year like 2020, how can we even begin to think about New Year’s resolutions? It’s difficult to take a step back, prioritize your life and establish goals after a year like we have had. Personally, just getting out of bed in the morning and accomplishing my day-to-day tasks are about the only goal I can currently handle (which might I add is just fine too).
However, if you’re hoping to turn this year around by establishing some New Year’s resolutions, here are some ways you can help our community’s homeless and neglected companion animals in the new year, while accomplishing your resolutions:
Want to start volunteer work this year? Volunteer with the SPCA Albrecht Center and walk some pups or play with kitties in need of enrichment and love! With volunteer opportunities ranging from dog walking and cat enrichment to working in our SPCA Thrift Store and greeting patrons in our Veterinary Care Center (for those that don’t want the temptation of adopting all of our amazing shelter pets), there are many opportunities to work with the community’s homeless animals. Whether you volunteer an hour a month or an hour every day, every minute makes the world of difference to the animals in our care.
Only have a day or weekend to spare? There are many projects you can do in a day, and even in just a few hours, that can make a difference. Build an insulated house for feral cats during wintertime; make enrichment toys or host a supply drive for your local shelter; have a small food drive for pet owners in need; hold a small fundraiser in benefit of your local shelter. There are hundreds of great ideas of ways you can use your spare time to positively impact our homeless pet population.
Want to save money this year? Visit us at the SPCA’s Mitchell Plaza Thrift Store, "Where Shopping Saves Lives," located at 1589 Whiskey Road to shop boutique, thrift store items! The store carries everything from clothing and jewelry to furniture and pet supplies. Or, bring your companions to our full-service, affordable Veterinary Care Center. Pet care can be expensive, but the SPCA Albrecht Center offers veterinary care to public animals with spay/neuter surgeries, vaccinations, exams and more!
Ready to grow your family in the new year? Grow it by adopting an adoptable animal in need from the SPCA Albrecht Center. With over 1,300 animals taken in annually, there is always a special companion waiting for their forever home. Every animal adopted from the SPCA Albrecht Center is microchipped, spayed or neutered and up to date on vaccinations.
Want to contribute to a local charity? The SPCA Albrecht Center is a private, nonprofit organization. Every cent of your donation goes towards saving the lives of our community’s most vulnerable by providing veterinary care and supplies to the homeless animals in our care. Whether you donate monetarily or with in-kind supply donations, our animals’ lives are changed with your generosity.
There are many ways you can help animals and your local shelter in the new year. No matter the capacity in which you are able to assist, every bit makes the world a better place for the most vulnerable animals. We hope you will join us in the new year as we continue our mission of saving lives – we truly could not achieve our mission if it wasn’t for all of our incredible supporters. Thank you for making 2020, despite all of its challenges, another amazing year for the animals!
• SPCA Volunteer Program: www.LetLoveLive.org/Volunteer.
• SPCA Thrift Store: www.LetLoveLive.org/Thrift-Stores.
• SPCA Veterinary Care Center: www.SPCAVetCare.org.
• SPCA Available Pets: www.LetLoveLive.org/Available-Pets.
• Donate & Supply Wish List: www.LetLoveLive.org/Donate.