ANIMAL CONNECTION: It's raining cats and ... kittens!

After just a few, but joyful months off from last year’s Kitten Season, the SPCA Albrecht Center is already back in the throes of the summertime influx of cats and kittens and needs your help.
The 2021 Kitten Season is here and overcrowding your local animal shelters like the SPCA Albrecht Center in Aiken. The shelter currently has 145 cats and kittens in their care with an additional 25 in foster homes, and it’s not slowing down anytime soon. Daily, the SPCA is receiving phone calls to bring in pregnant female cats and litters of motherless kittens, and supporters are walking in with carrier after carrier of kittens. And, with people returning to work after COVID restrictions have been lifted, many animals are being surrendered or returned (animals that have been previously adopted from the SPCA).
Last year, the SPCA Albrecht Center took in approximately 220 cats (year to date). In 2021, the shelter took in over 294 cats (year to date). On top of the increase in intakes, there has also been a decrease in adoptions by about 7%. It’s noticed every day by staff that once saw adoption floors filled with potential adopters and supporters but now find slower traffic due to statewide reopenings with the vaccine rollout.
The SPCA Albrecht Center desperately needs the community’s assistance during this year’s Kitten Season. The shelter is calling on supporters to do what they do best by adopting, donating, and fostering!
To help find homes for the shelter’s homeless cats and kittens quicker, the SPCA Albrecht Center is hosting special adoption fees for their feline friends. Adult cats (over the age of 1 year old) are adoptable fee waived ($0) and kittens (under the age of 1 year old) are adoptable with just a $75 adoption fee (compared to their normal $125). All adoptions include the animal’s vaccines, microchip, and spay or neuter surgery. In addition to this adoption special, the SPCA Albrecht Center will be taking part in the statewide adoption even Pick Me! SC – June 18-26 – with additional adoption fee specials (TBA).
The shelter asks adopters to please take the time to visit with their older cats that may seem more scared in the shelter setting. During Kitten Season, these cats are wildly overlooked because of their playful kitten neighbors but are just as much, if not more, in need of a loving home quickly as they are more aware of the stresses of shelter life.
Donating is also a lifesaving way to assist during this time of year. Supplies for foster families, veterinary care and everyday supplies to care for the animals at the SPCA Albrecht Center are vital. Monetary contributions can be made online at LetLoveLive.org/How-To-Help/Donate/. Here, supporters will also find a wish list of items that are always needed, as well as a link to their Amazon wish list, where supporters can purchase needed supplies and have them shipped directly to the shelter. All donations are tax deductible.
The shelter is currently openly enrolling new foster families. Interested foster parents must be over 18 years of age and have extra room in their home (separate from other pets). Current pet(s) must be current with their vaccinations and must be spayed or neutered. They also must have permission from all adult members of the household and from any landlord or apartment manager if they rent their home. The foster application can be found online at LetLoveLive.org/How-To-Help/Foster/.
The SPCA Albrecht Center is located at 1589 Whiskey Road in Aiken and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Masks are not required for vaccinated supporters but are required for unvaccinated individuals.
The SPCA Albrecht Center would like to thank our incredible supporters for always showing up when the animals need them most. We are astounded day after day by adopter/volunteer/supporter/board member/staff/donor’s generosity and compassion towards our shelter. Thousands of homeless and neglected animals’ lives have been saved because of you!