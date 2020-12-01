ANIMAL CONNECTION: Forever Home for the Holidays

Goodbye, Thanksgiving and turkey – Hello, sleigh bells and season’s greetings. The holidays may look different this year, as we continue to social distance and do our part to keep our loved ones healthy, but the cheer and merriment of the season can still be a part of our holidays. At the SPCA Albrecht Center, the shelter is decorated to bring some holiday cheer to the animals and our visitors, but a touch of sadness lingers as we think about the pets that will spend this time of year in the shelter.
Now, don’t worry. During the holidays, staff and volunteers still come into the shelter and feed, water, walk and love each and every soul in our building, but it doesn’t compare to the loving, warm embrace of a family of their own on Christmas Day. If you’re looking to help make a homeless dog’s or cat’s holiday a little jollier, we’d love to have you join us at the SPCA Albrecht Center for some holiday cheer.
For the month of December, the SPCA Albrecht Center is hosting a Forever Home for the Holidays campaign, with three ways to give back to our area’s homeless and neglected pet population.
Above all else, our mission is to find forever, loving homes for the animals in our care through adoption. With over 1,300 homeless and neglected animals entering our shelter every year, our goal remains to find adopters for every adoptable soul – approximately 97% of lives saved through these efforts, and efforts that are only possible thanks to our amazing adopters.
The first way to give back to shelter animals is to open your heart and home to a pet in need and give a shelter pet a loving home just in time for the holidays. Currently, the SPCA Albrecht Center is offering a cat adoption special – adult cats (6 months and over) are available fee waived ($0) and kittens (under 6 months) are available for just $15. All adoptable pets are spayed or neutered, up to date on age appropriate vaccinations and microchipped.
Even better, beginning this Friday through Saturday, Dec. 12, the SPCA Albrecht Center will be participating in No Kill South Carolina’s Pick Me! SC (www.pickmesc.com) – a statewide adoption event seeking homes for 1,500 shelter pets across South Carolina. The SPCA will be offering extra special adoption specials on both dogs and cats during this event. Follow us on Facebook to be the first to know when the adoption special is announced.
Interested adopters must be 18 years or older, present a valid driver’s license and up-to-date vaccination records for current pets and bring a leash to take home a pup or carrier to take home a kitty. Readers can view all of our adorable, adoptable pets online at: www.LetLoveLive.org/available-pets.
If you’re unable to adopt but are looking for a way to give back this holiday season, you can bless a shelter pet with the gift of comfort through donation. The SPCA Albrecht Center is looking for gift-wrapped donations to place under their Christmas tree for the animals to open on Christmas day (a video will be shared with supporters). A list of most-needed items can found on the SPCA’s Amazon Wish List: http://a.co/4CaKDoe. These items can be shipped directly to the SPCA Albrecht Center (please include a note on your donation that it is for the Forever Home for the Holidays campaign, so it will be placed under our tree) or delivered to 199 Willow Run Road in Aiken; Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Interested in making a monetary donation, which turns directly into vet care and supplies for our shelter pets? Visit www.LetLoveLive.org/donate to contribute to the SPCA Albrecht Center, or join us today for Giving Tuesday! The SPCA will be hosting a Giving Tuesday Facebook fundraiser, as well as graciously accepting donations through a special online Giving Tuesday donation form at www.LetLoveLive.org. As a nonprofit that receives no government funding and as a separate entity from the ASPCA, you can rest assured that 100% of your contribution goes back to the shelter animals in the ways most needed to give them a comfortable, loving life while in our care.
We understand this year has been difficult for many of our supporters and your families. If you would like to give back to shelter pets this holiday season, but are unable to do so in the ways listed above, please know that we appreciate your compassionate support in any way you show it – through simply reading this article or volunteering/visiting the shelter to love on our animals or telling your friends about the SPCA Albrecht Center or sharing our Facebook posts. Whatever way you show your support, every ounce means a better, brighter future for our area’s homeless and neglected pets.
On behalf of all of our staff and the animals in our care, we wish you a Happy Holidays and thank you for your support during the SPCA Albrecht Center’s Forever Home for the Holidays campaign.