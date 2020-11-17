ANIMAL CONNECTION: Finding homes for felines: Adoption special

The SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare (199 Willow Run Road, Aiken) is hoping to find homes for over 150 cats and kittens currently in their care with adoption specials. Adult cats (6 months old and older) are available fee-waived ($0 adoption fee), and kittens (under 6 months of age) are available for just $15.
The second wave of Kitten Season has hit the SPCA Albrecht Center’s shelter. Kitten Season usually takes place from March to October (though this year has proven longer), as this is the time when unaltered cats are in heat, in line with the warmer weather. Cats can become pregnant several times throughout the year with each pregnancy yielding 4-8 kittens, meaning the cat population grows quicker than the dog population. An unaltered female cat, her mate and their offspring can produce over 11,800 cats in just five years (SpayUSA).
At the SPCA Albrecht Center, this statistic has produced a challenge for the shelter. Since the start of Kitten Season in March, the shelter has taken in over 325 kittens from just days old to 5 months old and currently has over 150 cats and kittens in their care. With the help of fosters, staff, volunteers and adopters, the shelter, though over capacity, has not quite reached critical levels but is edging dangerously close.
To help find homes for the numerous homeless cats in their care, the SPCA Albrecht Center is offering discounted adoption fees on their available cats and kittens: adult cats (6 months and older) are fee-waived and kittens (under 6 months) just $15. Adopters must be at least 18 years of age, present a valid ID and up-to-date vaccination records for current pets (if applicable) and bring a carrier to take their new companion home. Paperwork will be filled out with the SPCA’s adoption counselor.
In addition to looking for homes for their shelter cats, the SPCA Albrecht Center is seeking donations of cat and kitten food. With the massive number of cats admitted this year to the shelter, food has run scarce. The SPCA is specifically looking for donations of wet pâté kitten food (Purina Pro Plan requested, but any brand graciously accepted) and Purina Cat and/or Kitten Chow dry foods. Donations can be shipped directly to the shelter using the SPCA’s Amazon Wish List (https://a.co/iZDd5fb) or dropped off through the SPCA’s intake door at 199 Willow Run Road in Aiken.
If you are interested in becoming a foster for one of the many young kittens in their care, please visit www.letlovelive.org/foster for information about how to become a foster parent.
Adoption and donation drop-off hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Fee-waived adoption disclaimer: When we host fee-waived adoptions, we are met with very understandable concerns about the types of homes our animals will be adopted into. We want to assure all of our amazing supporters that we are extra vigilant during these adoption specials to ensure the animals we care for are going to the homes they deserve.
Statistics collected by national animal welfare groups show that fee-waived adoptions at shelters do not invite animal abusers but rather increases much-needed foot traffic to local shelters. If you are interested, here are a couple of links to studies done about this issue: https://www.aspcapro.org/research/feewaived-adoptions and https://www.maddiesfund.org/free-pet-adoptions-study-results.htm.