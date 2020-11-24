ANIMAL CONNECTION: A time to give thanks

The year is winding down, and might I be one of many to say … good riddance, 2020! Despite this year being globally difficult, Thanksgiving is just around the corner and reminds us to find the things in our lives we are grateful for. At the SPCA Albrecht Center, we are beyond grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have seen this year.
Thank you, first and foremost, to our adopters. Our main mission at the SPCA Albrecht Center is to find loving, FOREVER homes for the animals in our care. Thanks to our adopters, who open their hearts and homes to our homeless pets, over 826 animals so far this year have found their person. Dogs like Rey, who waited over five months at the SPCA Albrecht Center to finally find his home with adopter Jordan, or cats like Bart, who was surrendered, adopted and returned and was listed as an only pet, who finally found his forever home with Matthew.
Thank you to our staff and volunteers, who make the everyday happen at the SPCA Albrecht Center. From feeding and watering the animals, to taking them on daily walks and reading to them, to providing veterinary care, working in our Thrift Stores or doing administrative work, our team works day in and day out to give our animals the best life in our care.
Thank you to our donors. Whether you’ve made a monetary contribution, or donated much-needed food, blankets or supplies, every bit of your donation goes directly to providing a quality life for the animals in our care. A shelter, no matter how good, is still a stressful place for the animals that live there, but thanks to you, they can know love and comfort until they find their forever homes.
Thank you to our supporters, event attendees, Thrift Store shoppers, Vet Care Center clients and dog park members. Each and every one of you that lends a helping hand to the SPCA Albrecht Center is a blessing. Whether you know it or not, and no matter how you touch the organization, every ounce results in a life saved because of your compassion.
Thank you to our board members, who care deeply for the wellbeing of both the animals and our staff and dedicate their time to making improvements to the organization. From grilling hot dogs and hamburgers at our popular Yappy Hour event to exchanging ideas on how to improve the organization, the SPCA’s board works hard behind the scenes to keep our wheels turning and our animals happy.
The SPCA Albrecht Center and your area shelters are not alone in the battle against pet overpopulation and animal neglect/homelessness. It takes the work of a compassionate community to make it happen – a community that we have in the CSRA and are proud to work alongside. We at the SPCA Albrecht Center are continuously humbled by all of your kindness and generosity on behalf of the area’s homeless and neglected animals. It’s because of you that we are even able to do our jobs every day to improve the lives of the over 1,300 dogs and cats that enter our doors every year.
This Thanksgiving, we are thankful for YOU! From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for gifting us the opportunity to work for the animals, and to continue our mission: We strive to improve the lives of companion animals by rehoming abused, abandoned, and neglected pets while fighting for their well-being through vigorous legislative efforts, humane education, and by offering affordable veterinary care for all.
If you would like to learn more about how you can help support the SPCA Albrecht Center’s shelter pets, please visit www.letlovelive.org – explore information about adoptable pets, volunteer opportunities, the SPCA Thrift Store and full-service Vet Care Center, ways to donate and more.
Happy Thanksgiving from our staff and animals to you!