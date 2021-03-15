ANIMAL CONNECTION: A guide to toxic spring plants

Springtime is here in the South and that means on thing and one thing only … clouds of pollen coming at you to the tune of the "Jaws" theme song. Of course, it also means singing birds, fluttering butterflies and blooming flowers – and, in March, the recognition of “Poison Prevention Awareness Month.”
“How are these relevant?” you may ask. Many pet owners are unaware of the dangers lurking just outside as flowers and plants return for springtime and, as “Poison Prevention Awareness Month,” there’s no better time to break down the most common plant pet toxins blooming in your backyard:
Amaryllis: This flowering plant is commonly pink, red or white and has burgundy markings. It is known by many other names, such as Belladonna lily, Saint Joseph lily, Cape Belladonna and naked lady. It is toxic to both dogs and cats. Signs that your pet has consumed an Amaryllis plant are depression, abdominal pain, vomiting, tremors, hypersalivation and diarrhea.
Daylilies: There are many varieties of daylilies with colors ranging from yellow to purple to pink, but all are toxic to cats. Oddly enough, day lilies are not toxic to dogs. All parts of this plant are toxic to cats, even small portions. If your cat has consumed a daylily, it can result in kidney failure.
Liriope: This plant, also known as monkey grass, looks a lot like long grass and is found in many Southern yards. Though it is part of the lily family, monkey grass is toxic to both cats and dogs. However, symptoms are minor and include stomachache and nausea/vomiting.
Asparagus ferns: Asparagus ferns are evergreen herbs that contain red berries and are often hung on porches in baskets. This plant has many other common names: emerald feather, Sprengeri fern, asparagus, emerald fern, lace fern, Shatavari, Plumosa fern and Racemose asparagus. Asparagus is toxic to both dogs and cats. Symptoms include gastric upset (stomachache, diarrhea, vomiting) with berry ingestion.
Sago palms: Sago palms, also known as cycads, coontie palm, cardboard palm and zamias are year round plants. This plant is toxic to dogs and cats. Symptoms of toxic consumption include hemorrhagic gastroenteritis, increased thirst, vomiting, icterus, melena, liver damage, coagulopathy, bruising, liver failure and even death.
Narcissus: These white or yellow six-petal flowers are also known as Jonquil, paper white and daffodil. This plant is toxic to both cats and dogs. The bulbs of these plants are the most poisonous parts to pets. Clinical signs of poisoning are diarrhea, vomiting and salvation. If a large amount is consumed, low blood pressure, convulsions, cardiac arrhythmias and tremors can occur.
Tulips: Tulips are six-petaled flowers that have colors ranging from peach to lavender to yellow. These plants are poisonous to dogs and cats with the most toxic part being the bulb. Symptoms include depression, hypersalivation, vomiting and diarrhea. Since tulips are grown both indoors and outdoors, it is important to keep these potted plants out of reach of your pets.
Elephant ears: As suggested by the name, elephant ears are huge, elephant ear-like leaves that can grow up to 6 feet long. Elephant ears, also known as Pai, Via, Caladium, Taro, Ape, Via sori, Cape and Malanga, are toxic to dogs and cats. If consumed, intense burning and oral irritation, excessive drooling, difficulty in swallowing and vomiting may occur.
Whether your pets are outdoors or indoors, it is advised to keep them away from plants and place potted, indoor plants out of reach to avoid possible poisoning. If you suspect your pet has consumed a toxic plant, please contact your local emergency vet or the ASPCA 24-hour poison hotline at 1-888-426-4435.
• Augusta Animal Emergency: 706-733-7458
• South Carolina Veterinary Specialists & Emergency Care: 803-561-0015
Disclaimer: The SPCA Albrecht Center is not an emergency Veterinary Care Center.