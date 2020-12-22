ANIMAL CONNECTION: A forever feline friend for the holidays

One-hundred-and-fifty cats and kittens. One-hundred-and-fifty. That’s how many cats and kittens the SPCA Albrecht Center has steadily cared for since Kitten Season tightened its grip on your local shelters – the time of year when an estimated 20 million kittens are born across the United States alone.
Every year, this season seems to last longer and longer, but it’s not for a lack of trying. Amazing adopters have opened their homes to approximately 350 of the homeless cats the SPCA Albrecht Center has taken in since the start of Kitten Season in April. And, the SPCA Albrecht Center’s Veterinary Care Center has performed nearly 3,000 spay and neuter surgeries (year-to-date: cats and dogs) on both personal and shelter pets to help reduce the number of homeless animals in the Aiken region (and beyond). However, for every loving home that adopts and every spay and neuter surgery performed, a litter of kittens is dropped off.
Now, if you’re an avid reader of these articles, you’re probably tired of me writing about Kitten Season (I believe this article makes No. 3). However, as a self-proclaimed crazy cat lady and an animal advocate, I can’t help but think about the numerous cats and kittens that will spend the holidays without a home of their own after they’ve already spent far too long in the shelter. But I won’t let the staggering statistics do the talking. I want to use this time of year to introduce you to some of the amazing long-term cats that are hoping for a Christmas miracle in the form of a forever home:
• Braveheart and Little Boy have been at the SPCA Albrecht Center for over 145 days. They were originally brought to the shelter as owner surrenders when their loving owner faced health issues, making it impossible for her to continue caring for them. These two boys are both 3 years old. You’ll recognize this pair as the first to greet you, begging for attention and love, when you visit the SPCA Albrecht Center’s (right-hand side) cat colony room. These boys do not have to be adopted together (they are not a bonded pair), but we’re sure they’d be more than appreciative if they were as they love the company of each other and/or other cats. Even better, these two have been sponsored by a generous supporter and are available fee-waived.
• Sweet Becky has been at the SPCA Albrecht Center for over 155 days. Becky is the SPCA Albrecht Center’s Cat of the Month (available fee-waived), and for good reason! This beautiful, 1-year-old, black and white girl is a favorite in the SPCA’s (left-hand side) cat colony room. She is a curious, cuddly kitty, who you can typically find observing you – perched from the colony room cat stairs – or soaking up the sun during nap time in one of the cozy baskets. She was brought to the shelter as a stray but gets along really well with her feline roommates. She has simply been looked over by visiting adopters but holds onto the hope of her own forever home.
• Rain is an absolute favorite of this SPCA employee, who can’t understand why this amazing cat has waited over 215 days to be adopted. Rain was originally brought to the SPCA Albrecht Center as a stray in August 2019. She was adopted that December but was returned in May of 2020 when her wonderful adopter sadly passed away. She is a people cat who enjoys the company of her person and gets along well with other animals. Unfortunately, she tends to be overlooked as she loves spending time on the (left-hand side) cat colony room’s enclosed patio (bonus adopter points if you have a screened-in patio where Rain can lounge). If you’re interested in this sweet girl, simply look for the ear-tipped, cow-spotted, petite kitty enjoying a nap in the sun.
Most adopters aren’t looking to commit to two animals at once. However, if you’re one of the special few wanting to expand your family by two this holiday season, bonded pairs like Simon and Henri or Chicory and Kyo or Maximus and Ethan could be your perfect fit. These pairs have bonded closely to each other and we believe would have the best quality of life in a home together. Side note: We also believe the originator of the phrase “two is better than one” was talking about cats.
These featured cats are just a few of the many, many amazing cats and kittens currently available at the SPCA Albrecht Center. In an effort to find our feline friends a loving home for the holidays, all cats are available with an adoption fee of just $25 (and a few available fee-waived thanks to sponsorships)!
At this time, we ask that only serious adopters visit the shelter. Not sure if or who you want to adopt? Visit www.letlovelive.org/available-pets to view our adoptable friends. Masks are required when coming to 199 Willow Run Road in Aiken; Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The shelter is closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.