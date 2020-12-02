Aiken residents encouraged to become a 'Guardian Angel' for Children’s Place

Children’s Place Inc. is searching for guardian angels to become a shining light of hope for children in need this holiday season.
The Guardian Angel program is Children’s Place’s annual membership campaign, which helps fund the organization’s services at Christmastime and throughout the year, by finding local residents – the "angels" of the Aiken community – to donate and support the center’s mission to strengthen children and families who have experienced trauma and other adverse experiences.
Members receive a Christmas tree ornament, hand-drawn by one of the children in the center’s Therapeutic Childcare Program; however, it is the children that receive much more: warm winter clothing, socks, shoes, and, most of all, hope.
Children’s Place is a child and family development center that works to put children on a path to social, emotional and educational success and build strong, healthy families. Children may be referred to Children’s Place because of behavior problems or developmental delays as a result of exposure to trauma or other adverse experiences. A United Way of Aiken County agency accredited by the Joint Commission, it is one of only two therapeutic childcare and family services agencies in South Carolina.
The funds raised through Guardian Angel program assist in paying for an annual Christmas shopping trip for the children served by Children’s Place who are in need. In years past, children were able to select new winter clothing items and other necessities in the store in person; however, this year the shopping trip will look a bit different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Volunteer shoppers will select the children’s clothing items, and the children and families will receive their new items later that day. In 2019, over 100 children received winter necessities; this year, Children’s Place hopes to aid a similar amount.
Executive Director Peggy Ford commented on the importance of this year’s Guardian Angel campaign: “Every winter, we hope that people will join Children’s Place as we change high risk to high hope. This year, we ask that you become that hope.”
Lauren Molony, community outreach director, continued: “Our children are always incredibly excited about getting new clothes and shoes to call their own. Guardian Angels make that possible.”
Guardian Angel donations also help sustain the nonprofit’s programs by providing educational and treatment supplies such as books, art supplies, and developmental toys for the Therapeutic Childcare Program.
Tax-deductible donations can be mailed to 310 Barnwell Ave. N.E., Aiken, SC 29801, or made online at www.childrensplaceinc.org.
For more information, call Children’s Place at 803-641-4144.