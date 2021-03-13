Aiken Realtors group makes donation to blessing boxes

Aiken Association of Realtors membership has been making weekly donations of non-perishable food to Aiken Blessing Boxes since December 2020.
To date, the members has donated 518 cans of soup, 140 fruit bowls, 142 canned protein items, 27 jars of peanut butter, 27 jars of jelly, 205 snack items, 40 bottles of sports drinks and many pairs of gloves and hats.
The Blessing Boxes have been a tremendous help to those in need around Aiken County.
The Blessing Boxes of Aiken was started as a volunteer-driven, community initiative by Aiken Realtors Melanie Inabinet and Jane Page Thompson. Their enthusiasm led to a countywide project to bring boxes to every community that would support it.
Each box contains an array of nonperishable products, canned and boxed foods, bottled drinks and more.
Donated items can be dropped off at the Habitat ReStore, 1026 Park Ave. S.E., or placed directly into a box.
For more information, visit www.habitataiken.org.