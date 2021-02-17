Aiken photographer Mike Kleiman appreciates no shortage of subject matter in historic city

Mike Kleiman got his first "serious camera" – a Nikon FTN – in the late 1960s, as a New Jersey native getting started in his career.

The future Cedar Creek resident stayed busy for the next 40-plus years, with family life and a career in sales to machine shops, but once he stepped off the gas and started picking up a camera on a regular basis, the results drew plenty of positive attention.

Kleiman, retiring at age 63, chose Aiken County as his landing place ("I hate snow"), and wound up pointing a lens at Hitchcock Woods, Hopelands Gardens and Aiken's most equestrian-friendly locales on a regular basis.

The award-winning photographer estimates that "at least 75 percent" of his shooting during his first decade around Aiken was equine-related. As for his current situation, he added, "I don't pigeonhole myself into any one venue, so to speak. I still do equine photography. I do a lot of landscapes. I like to be outdoors."

These days, his tools of choice include a Nikon D7000 and – more recently – a Sony A6400, which is mirrorless and represents some relatively fresh innovations in technology.

Aiken Equine Rescue is among Kleiman's favorite charities, and he has donated a variety of his creations – and proceeds from them – in support of the organization.

Jim Rhodes, the group's president and managing director, chose the phrase "very, very, very generous" to describe Kleiman.

"Mike's been working with us basically since the inception, in 2006 or 2007, when we first met," he added. "He's got a good eye for photography, and he comes out and takes pictures, and the next thing you know, he's getting them presented or has them matted."

Photography, Kleiman said, is "the only way that I've found that I can express my creativity," and it has resulted in dozens of businesses and other organizations around the Aiken-Augusta area giving Kleiman a thumbs-up review over the course of more than a decade.

He shoots for Cedar Creek's monthly magazine and has had such display venues as Azalea Woods Nursing Home, Augusta Regional Airport, Hobby Lobby, Kendrick's Auto Body, Southside Gallery, Aiken County Historical Museum and the late Jim Harrison's gallery, in Denmark.

Recent display locations have included Rose Hill, in Aiken, where Kleiman responded to an effort to "bring art back" to the event center, inn and restaurants, with heavy emphasis on local artists. Elizabeth Smith, the owner, expressed her admiration for his work, noting, "It represents Aiken so well, which is why it's important at Rose Hill."

Aiken-based photographer D.S. Owens is among Kleiman's occasional companions in pursuit of great pictures, and Kleiman has "an eye for seeing creatively," in Owens' words. "He constantly has that eye out and looking for something unusual, and that's why we get along so good."

Candor is also reportedly a Kleiman trait. "He's never bashful about giving you his honest opinion. If he doesn't like your work, he'll let you know," Owens said.

Rhodes, with Aiken Equine Rescue, noted, "Mike has a unique perspective of looking at things and looking at horses, and a unique way of naming them. He comes up with a name and I say, 'Yes, that's exactly what that is.'"

Contact information for Kleiman is available on his website, mgkleiman.com; and dozens of Kleiman's creations are also gathered in book form: "Aiken's Equines" and "Aiken, As I See It."

The North Augusta Artists Guild, in honoring Kleiman as its January artist of the month, described the books are "beautifully printed and gorgeously bound in leather using fine art papers."