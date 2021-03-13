Aiken eateries share pandemic experiences, favorite menu items

Like many industries during 2020, the restaurant business suffered from shutdowns, reduced capacities and figuring out how to navigate a new normal.
As a city rich with an equestrian history, some of Aiken's top restaurants are equine-themed or associated. A few of them shared their experiences during the pandemic and how they've navigated it, as well as favorite items on the menu and the impact of the cancellation of many of the equestrian events that define Aiken.
The Stables at Rose Hill
Elizabeth Smith took over operations of Rose Hill in June and purchased the estate in August, right in the middle of the summer of the pandemic.
The Stables at Rose Hill reopened in September. True to its name, the restaurant is in a former Rose Hill horse facility that was repurposed as a restaurant.
Smith said that while the cancellation of events around Aiken has negatively impacted the hospitality business as a whole, they're trying to be creative and adapt at The Stables "to have events and do other things with social distancing and the gift of a very large property."
Jeffrey Hairston, the restaurant's chef, said he thinks that word of mouth has really helped because The Stables offers a great product.
"We really care about the people that we serve here and the quality of the experience that we give," Hairston said. "So, (the pandemic impact) hasn’t been as bad as some places."
Both Smith and Hairston spoke about the outdoor dining offered at The Stables. Hairston said the restaurant's capacity can triple with outdoor seats, as there are around 50 seats inside and 150 outside.
One of the most popular items at The Stables is the pork shank, Hairston said. He said the pork is slow-braised in beer, mustard and aromatic vegetables, before being dried and dropped in the fryer for a crispness.
For drinks, Hairston said the bloody Mary is popular and the restaurant makes its own bases and mixes for cocktails.
Track Kitchen
The Track Kitchen is located off the beaten path near the Aiken Training Track. The restaurant may be small, but the food quality is not.
“If you want a home-cooked meal in a restaurant, this is where you come," said Robbie Farmer, a customer. "When you hear the statement, ‘it ain’t like momma made it,’ well, here it’s like momma made it.”
Miranda Miles, the niece of owner Carol Carter, said business has been good despite the pandemic.
"We’re still here, still standing," Miles said.
The Track Kitchen is open seven days a week, from 7-11:30 a.m. Miles said it's usually busiest on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, but it varies week to week. With social distancing requirements, only 20 people are allowed inside at one time.
"We try to keep them spaced out," Miles said. "If they’re coming in a group, it’s no more than six in the group."
Miles said the restaurant does some take-out, but customers usually dine inside. She said some of the most popular items are the Western omelette; bacon, egg and cheese sandwich; oatmeal and pancakes.
The Whitney
After being shut down for 69 days starting on St. Patrick's Day of 2020, Angela Richardson said The Whitney has learned to work with what it has.
Richardson, the restaurant's owner, said social distancing has forced them to go from being a small venue to a really small venue. There are only six tables inside, and there's no heated outdoor space or courtyard.
"Luckily, we have a really good, solid customer base that are quite loyal," Richardson said.
One issue during the pandemic many people may not think about has been the perishable nature of food which can cause problems if the restaurant has to shut down for any length of time.
"Wine can sit on a shelf, bourbon’s not going to go bad if no one touches it for two weeks," Richardson said. "But food, that’s different."
As the restaurant has a fine dining menu, Richardson said they never did much takeout. She said their food wasn't designed to be in transport or on hold, so they didn't do curbside ordering or takeout during the initial shutdown.
For popular dishes, Richardson said the filet, shrimp and grits and the queen's roast are customer favorites. Drink-wise, she said customers love the Old-Fashioned.