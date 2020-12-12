Aiken ballet dancer ready to perform in 'The Nutcracker'

Blair Vaughn has danced in Aiken's "The Nutcracker" for over 11 years.

She started dancing at age 5, when doing a signature "en pointe" in her tiny ballet shoes was a lesson on its own. Now 18, Vaughn does the movement with no hesitation and has her sights set on being able to do them back to back during her final performance of "The Nutcracker – Land of the Sweets."

Vaughn received word that her season at the Aiken Civic Ballet was in jeopardy shortly after classes were canceled at her Aiken High School in March.

"We were having an amazing season … and I was really starting to peak, to get good … then when we shut down, I felt like 'well there goes all my progress,'" Vaughn said.

To add to her anxiety, the Aiken Civic Ballet's senior solo recital was canceled, which robbed Vaughn and several other seniors of their final chance to dance together.

Like her fellow dancers, Vaughn went on lockdown in her home to avoid the virus.

She tried to continue dancing through online classes and even turned her kitchen into a temporary studio. As weeks turned into months, the space seemed to become smaller.

"I felt kind of hopeless, I wasn't sure what to do with myself other than sit around the house," Vaughn said. "It was an awful feeling. It feels like you're in a pit where you're not hitting the bottom."

Finally it was summer and Vaughn and her fellow dancers were given the OK to twirl back into a routine.

Vaughn put on a mask with her dancing slippers each rehearsal, and the friends she had missed dearly over the past several months had to stay 6-feet from each other.

Vaughn experienced a setback that threatened to unravel over a decade worth of progress. Her en pointe was shaky and her arm movements weren't as graceful, she recalled, and she and some of her fellow dancers had to "go back to the basics" to get back to where they had been pre-pandemic.

"After my first class I was extremely sore, we all were," Vaughn said. "But we were so happy to be back … just to dance each other again."

By August, auditions for "The Nutcracker" were held, but with the show shortened to better keep the performers and audience safe, as many as 50 roles were cut.

"We were really afraid we wouldn't be able to do 'The Nutcracker.'" Vaughn said. "A lot of us were kind of lost. As much time as all of us have to put into it, it's the only outlet for our emotions and how we have to deal with things."

With the return of "The Nutcracker" the cast continues to adapt and Vaughn will continue in her role as the Dewdrop Fairy.

Performers are encouraged to stay home as much as possible between rehearsals and to be cautious with whom they spend time with at and outside the studio.

The arts community continues to be constricted by the pandemic from Aiken to New York.

However, the pandemic is not stopping Vaughn.

She plans to double major in dance and political science when she goes to college at USC Aiken next year, and plans to keep dancing a part of her life for as long as possible.

"I can't imagine what it would be like giving up (performing) so I couldn't give it up," she said. "I have to pursue it as a career."

