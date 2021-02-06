Letter: Work to stop unsightly tree trimming

I am saddened that Dominion Energy’s contractors, Xylem Tree Service, are in Aiken doing the inevitable, utility cuts: The very aggressive clearing of branches around power lines in our parkways and rights of way. This is done without regard for the long-term health or aesthetic value of the tree, it is done to simply to clear branches away from power lines per state mandated specifications. By rights Dominion Energy is authorized to clear any limbs within 15 feet of all three-phase power lines, 10 feet of one-phase power lines and 4 feet of the grounded lines.
At the expense of sounding hypocritical, I admit I like to have electric energy to power my home and my life, I am annoyed when a branch or whole tree knocks out power in my neighborhood. However, trees with V or L utility cuts are unsightly and I have recently learned how we can reduce this practice. To start with, stop planting trees so close to power lines, use foresight when choosing the species of trees being planted in close proximity to power lines, in rights of way and in parkways.
Where there are mature trees, power lines can be buried underground, or power poles can be relocated, both of which are expensive but viable options. The city of Aiken has no control over Dominion Energy’s rights to clear branches from the power lines, but the city has agreed their horticulturist will observe the work to encourage that it is done in the least offensive manner.
The Aiken Land Conservancy and Aiken Streetscapes have partnered with the city of Aiken to combine expertise and funds to bury power lines on South Boundary and Mead avenues and eliminate the need for any future destructive cuts to the city’s iconic live oaks. From now on, these trees will be pruned for their health and done so aesthetically. We still have to make sure branches do not grow within 14 feet of the surface of the road per the SCDOT mandate to provide for vehicular traffic.
If you are concerned about the current unsightly utility cuts being inflicted on our trees please consider contacting City Council and asking that funds be put aside for burying power lines to protect our grand trees. In addition, please consider making a donation to the Aiken Land Conservancy’s grand tree preservation project which funds proper pruning and burying power lines.
Dacre Stoker
Executive director, Aiken Streetscapes