Letter: Words have consequences

I can’t say I was surprised to read the off-the-mark statements by U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson about the recent pro-Trump mob attack on our nation’s Capitol. Rather than condemn Mr. Trump’s seditious comments at the pre-assault rally on the Ellipse, that kicked off the rioter’s march up Pennsylvania Avenue to attack the Capitol and disrupt Congress, all Rep. Wilson could offer were disingenuous equivocations and recommendations – “…This protest, like all protests, should be peaceful, I encourage today’s protestors to follow Capitol Police guidelines.”
Rather than tweeting those platitudes, he missed the moment to demand the thugs to stand down and call off the unlawful coup and insurrection which followed, resulting in the odious desecration of the sacred halls and chambers of our nation’s Capitol and preventable fatalities.
The comments by the Aiken County GOP Chairman Bob Brookshire are equally trite and myopic – “There could be a few bad actors… But I don’t think it was planned. I think it was spontaneous after the rally… I don’t like to see mobs take over something. I don’t like that at all. But I haven’t seen anyone throw a rock or anyone throw a brick.”
In troubled times like this, we expect our leaders to rise to the occasion. Regrettably, these officials have missed the opportunity to speak truth to power and provided us only vacuous bromides.
In Rep. Wilson’s case, his encouragement to the protestors was akin to suggesting to an arsonist they should not to play with matches.
In Brookshire’s case, he seems to have turned a deaf ear and did not hear the inciting brickbats uttered by Rudy Giuliani and Mr. Trump on Wednesday morning to the minions gathered at the Ellipse exhorting them to march on and lay siege to the Capitol.
Words matter.
Peter Murphy
Aiken