Letter: With rights come responsibility

I’m a woman. I feel like my so-called "rights" are also my responsibility. Part of that responsibility means making responsible choices.
It concerns me that past egregious sexual behaviors (not consensual) of people are being reported decades later. Why not in the moment? In the moment when it might do some good for all involved. Why wait until it is somehow advantageous as a way to hit the accused when he or she can do nothing about a past transgression, when it really does no good? The moment has passed. Stay in the moment to make it count.
Women are demanding equal rights, they are claiming rights to their own bodies, which is as it should be. But what is being left out of this discussion is personal responsibility. That should come with the rights being demanded. If a woman did not want to be touched, then do something about it in that moment or at least in a timely manner. Or a child is conceived by “consensual” sex but the woman or man wishes to not have a child. Both are responsible for preventing that possibility. Get birth control or require your partner to cover himself.
The point I make is that along with God-given rights comes a need to take responsible actions. The child has unprotected rights and as a result, never has an opportunity to be born and speak up. And now, even moment-of-birth abortion is permitted. That is a living little human being put to death before given a chance to beg for life. All because the sex partners were irresponsible.
According to the website of “Right to life,” abortion would be the No. 1 cause of death if abortions were counted. Since 1973, nearly 57 million pre-born babies have been aborted, denied the most basic of all rights – the right to life.
In 2000 more children died from abortion than Americans died in the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, World Wars I and II, the Korean, Vietnam and Gulf wars combined. And primarily for social reasons (93%), not health or rape/incest.
It is time to fornicate responsibly, or not at all. You have the rights.
Now be responsible with them.
Sally B. Griffis
Aiken