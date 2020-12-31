Letter: Wilson shouldn't support Texas suit

It appears that I am in need of assistance, historically speaking, in this case. Putting aside the dismay or glee over the recent election, I am confused.
My congressman, Rep. Joe Wilson, eagerly and energetically dove into the clown car that was the Texas lawsuit suggesting that four states that were lost by the Republican Party, invalidate their elections, certified by officials of both parties in their state, be overturned.
Now here is where my history lesson gets fuzzy. Wilson, a legally and fairly elected representative of the great Palmetto State – the very place where the initial shots of the 1861 Civil War were fired – chose gleefully with others to suggest that those states had no right to the legal results of their elections.
Although there are different descriptions of the basis of that war, a lot of folks will say it was state's rights, which was the right of the state of South Carolina to continue the practice of enslaving its fellow men, women and children. There were some minor geo-political issues, route of the great train expansion, etc., but basically that was the right that was being fought over. The cotton business was dead without it.
Wilson felt that his support of a Texas lawsuit was a good idea.
In 1861, the oppressive federal government must be the subject of a rebellion that resulted in South Carolina sacrificing the third most men and boys (17,000+) to the carnage. Wison now feels as though a state, not the federal government has the right to overturn another state's election?
This to protect his party, not his state. I don't blame our current president for Wilson's asinine decision, I blame Wilson. I would reuse the words of Joseph Welch, "Sir, have you no decency?"
Wilson was duly elected and I recognize him as such, but I would love to hear his thinking on this.
I do recognize that these two events are separated by decades, actually a century plus, but some things are timeless, like truth, character and an appreciation of the sacrifices made by others, sometimes in spite of the cause. I now humbly submit myself to be educated by some of your more enlightened readers. Please help me understand this blooper on Wilson's behalf and some of his fellow congressmen.
Harry Lowe
New Ellenton