Letter: Wilson should point out Trump's lies

I find it most interesting that during the Jan. 6 Electoral College certification debate our Congressional representative, Joe Wilson, voted to contest the vote tally, alleging the presidential election was riddled “with an unprecedented number of serious allegations of fraud and irregularities.” These allegations have been shown to be false and unproven both by state election commissions and the courts. Yet these falsehoods are still being perpetuated by Rep. Wilson and others because of their support for President Donald Trump, who is the one who began spewing these lies in the first place.
My question to you, Rep. Wilson, if you were so quick to shout out “you lie” during former President Obama’s health care speech on Sept. 9, 2009, why haven’t you ever in the last four years of listening to President Trump’s lies, shout out, “you lie?”
Bob Levitt
Aiken