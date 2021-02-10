Letter: Why so much focus on Trump's 'lies?'

Many years ago, I learned that the best way to “evaluate” the validity of a person’s position was to ask them to provide an example to support it. Usually, their first point is their strongest. As an example: A really bright friend of mine couldn’t stand George W. Bush and I asked him why? He said he couldn’t stand the way Bush pronounced “nuclear.” Well if you remember how George murdered the word you probably will agree it was bad but probably not a good reason to hate someone. I decided future discussions were likely to be fruitless.
So how about the endless criticism of Trump for lying? To get an understanding of the basis for these claims I went on the internet and searched for “Trump’s biggest lies.” Here is a summary of what CNN characterized as our president’s “most notable lies.”
Trump said (1) it didn’t rain on his inauguration; (2) The coronavirus was under control; (3) Hurricane Dorian might put Alabama at risk; (4) The head of the Boy Scouts said his speech at their National Jamboree was the greatest speech ever; (5) He distorted a 2013 Ilhan Omar quote to try to get his supporters to believe she supported terrorist groups; (6) He overstated the trade deficit with China; (7) claimed men who had never cried were crying tears of gratitude while thanking him for what he was doing; (8) he claims to not know about the payments to Stormy Daniels; (9, 10, 11) he claimed to have ended family separation at the border, that Biden would destroy pre-existing condition coverage and Trump tried to take credit for “Veterans Choice” health coverage; (12 and 13) he passed on a Tweet about windmills causing cancer and predicted his health care plan would be out in two weeks; and finally (14) had the audacity to claim that he was once named “Michigan’s Man of the Year.”
Wow! These “lies” far overshadow Obama’s little misstatement about how under the Affordable Care Act we would be able to keep our existing health care plans and see our old doctors. Even Obama’s failed promise of $2,500 savings on health care pales in comparison to Trump’s overestimate of the crowd size at his inauguration.
I won’t even take the time to argue these points. My experience tells me that the discussion would be fruitless. Instead, I think I’ll change my party affiliation so I can join the “woke” generation and avoid being reprogrammed by the “Truth” Squad.
Ed Shippey
Aiken