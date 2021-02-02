Letter: Where's the outrage over Dem objections?

In 2017, Vice President Biden was interrupted 11 times during Trump’s electoral vote certification. The headline can be seen on CNN. None of the objectors (patriots?) had the signature (as required) from a member of both the House and Senate so their objections were denied. The representatives were Jim McGovern, D-Mass.; Jamie Raskin, D-Marlyand; Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.; Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas; and Barbara Lee, D-California.
Lee and Jackson Lee objected multiple times, citing voter suppression and the overwhelming evidence of Russian interference. Finally Biden cut off their microphones.
The result?
Crickets. Not one demand for the resignation or expulsion of these members. It was explained that they were simply fulfilling their roles and patriotic duty as duly elected representatives.
Fast forward to 2020. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, with the required signatures, objected to the certification, citing voter irregularities in several states. They had security video, signed affidavits, statistical anomalies, etc.
The result?
Democrats demanded their immediate resignation and expulsion from the Senate for abetting sedition. Ethics complaints have been filed for their role in the Capitol insurrection. We are told they are complicit in the big lie, the blood is on their hands and cries of treason can be heard.
President Biden, who claims he will heal the nation, compares them to Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels. The 74 million who voted for Trump are now branded as domestic terrorists.
What could possibly keep the Republicans from reaching across the aisle and working with the Democrats.
Don Thurlow
Aiken