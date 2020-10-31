Letter: Where has America gone?

Hopefully voters compared the planned agendas of our presidential candidates and noticed that President Trump has vowed to permanently eliminate the payroll tax, which adds a small amount to a worker’s paycheck, but this tax funds Social Security and Medicare. This is a great concern to all who depend on these or plan to retire.
Having been a millionaire since birth, President Trump has no concept of how many Americans manage to live and seemingly plans for demolishing everything that does not create profits. The postal service is an example. This was established in 1775 as a service, not a business. Trump’s agenda tends toward private, costly schools for our children, so free education is on the chopping block.
What will happen to our National Parks? Are they in the 70% of regulations that he has vowed to eliminate so drilling and mining will go on alongside Old Faithful.
The U.S. surpassed all other countries in our pandemic death toll. Our country is greatly divided and using hate-filled rhetoric toward each other. Throughout history, the U.S. has been envied, respected and yes, hated, too, but always the yardstick by which all countries were compared.
America, where are you?
Maxine Dexter
Aiken