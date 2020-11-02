Letter: What's at stake this election

Too many Americans are missing the big picture about what’s at stake in the 2020 national election. It boils down to this: Do you want to live in a country where you can freely achieve your unique dreams, decide where and how you live, what kind of property you own, how much money you earn and keep, where your tax dollars go, how much you are taxed, how you worship, how you educate your children, what kind of health care you want, how you express yourself, your ability to travel, which appliances you can use? Or do you want to live in a country encumbered by repressive laws and unending regulations passed by a cabal of government elitists who claim to know “what’s best” for you? In short: Do you want more freedom with fewer government protections? Or do you want more government protections at the cost of personal freedom?
We are in the midst of a Marxist cultural and political revolution that has brought us to the brink of losing our Bill of Rights and constitutional republic, thanks to a pervasive “administrative state” of unelected government bureaucrats and “social engineers” within mainstream media, entertainment, big tech, public education, unions and some nonprofits. Fueled by Barack Obama’s promise to “fundamentally transform the United States of America,” the Democratic Party has become emboldened in its efforts to thwart our president’s fight against corruption, excessive bureaucracy and the relentless march toward socialism.
The utopian promises of fairness and “social justice” for all in the 110-page Biden-Sanders “unity platform” translate as a one-party communist government takeover of every aspect of our lives with punishment for dissenters. To gain public acceptance of this platform, Democrats gaslight the public with identity politics, cancel culture, speech censorship, riots, false narratives of widespread, racially-motivated police brutality and crises like a worldwide pandemic to instill irrational fears into the public.
Thus, we’ve reached a crossroads. What do you want as a nation? Understand that a republic cannot exist with a media complicit in suppressing diversity of speech and thought. Nor can it exist without a system of checks and balances.
Believe Joe Biden and Kamala Harris when they say they intend to increase the number of leftist Supreme Court justices, eliminate the electoral college, admit new Democrat-supporting states into the union, eliminate private health insurance and implement government-run health care for all, including illegal aliens. Don’t believe that their tax hikes will only affect people earning more than $400,000 per year; their manifesto will require huge tax hikes on the middle class. A Marxist system may benefit supporters in the short-term, but will promptly punish them as soon as they dissent.
COVID-19 will eventually disappear, presidents will come and go, but a Biden-Harris administration and a Democratic legislature will do permanent damage to the republic for generations to come. Until the Democratic Party can return to our Constitutional principles, we must vote straight Republican and re-elect Donald Trump as our president. He is our last hope for American liberty over tyranny.
Maria Sullivan
Aiken