Letter: Wear a mask to show you care

Remember seeing your breath on a cold night? It made a cloud around your face. A cloud surrounds you all the time.
If you breathe on me, It could infect me. I could do the same for you. As of Dec. 1, Aiken County had 5,648 infections. Not everyone gets better. Some suffer from lung/heart/nerve damage. Some die. Aiken County’s present death toll is 88. The Aiken hospital is 86.5% capacity. Don’t get sick.
We all know a living or dead victim of the pandemic.
As a kid we’re told “cover your mouth” when you sneeze or cough. That’s all that’s being asked. Cover your mouth and nose with a face covering, shield or a variation. There are some exceptions. Please, also keep a personal distance. The infection has to be passed on to live. Don’t be a host. Don’t be the one to live with regret. Let it die.
I’m not asking for your rights to be violated. I’m asking for personal responsibility. Be responsible for each other. Doctors, nurses and service personnel are working to counsel and save us. Are they not worthy of our respect?
Like I said, “We all know someone living or dead with COVID-19.“ Make wearing your face covering a Christmas gift to those families.
Gayle Davis
Aiken