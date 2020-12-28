Letter: Wear a mask and keep safe

I don’t make it downtown very often these days, but sometimes it is necessary. The other afternoon, while I was running some errands, I saw a former co-worker park his truck and walk over to the barbershop – where he was apparently refused entry.
I walked over and asked him how things were going. He was upset that they wouldn’t let him in without a mask. I asked him if he still had a concealed-carry permit.
He said “Of course, but what does that have to do with wearing a mask?”
I asked him – “Well when you are packing, and you go in a hardware store, do you have the safety engaged on your weapon?”
He replied, “Of course! I am a responsible gun owner, and I would only disengage the safety if there was a very urgent need to use it.”
That is a good answer.
Next question – how are you more likely to cause injury to someone – with your concealed weapon with the safety on, or if you cough on someone in the hardware store and give them COVID-19?
He replied, “I wouldn’t go into a store if I had COVID-19.”
I said that is also a good response, but tell me again about how you got that scar on your left hand?
He looked surprised, and said “Oh, you mean this one where I shot myself in the hand when I started to clean a gun that I didn’t know was loaded. Hey, I see what you are going with that.”
I said – I don’t know which barber you have your appointment with, but I bet she would appreciate it if you would keep your safety engaged until she could check your temperature, and ask you some general questions about your health before you start breathing on her while she is cutting your hair.
He said “keep my safety engaged – you mean keep my mask on, right. I can do that.”
He got a mask out of his truck – which he has to wear at the environmental lab where he works, and walked back over to the barbershop – where they let him in.
I didn’t wait around to see how he looked when he came out.
Charles Travis
Aiken