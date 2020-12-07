Letter:Wagener ordinance harms community cats

Numerous counties within South Carolina have adopted Trap, Neuter and Return or “TNR” programs which are beneficial for the overall reduction in feral cats within the community. In February 2016, Aiken County became one of the counties to pass a TNR resolution. These programs allow residents to trap cats, bring them to the shelter to be fixed free of charge, and release them back to the same location. TNR stabilizes community cat populations, reduces the number of cats killed in shelters, and saves taxpayer dollars. In fact, Aiken County's Friends of the Animal Shelter, or FOTAS, reported a 54% decrease in the euthanasia rate of cats coming into the shelter within the first year of Aiken's adoption of its TNR program and a 69% reduction in the first half of the second year.
Despite these benefits, the Wagener Town Council on Oct. 15 of this year, advanced an amendment to its Animal Care and Control Ordinance that criminalizes the sheltering or feeding of community cats under certain circumstances.
Wagener’s new ordinance makes provisions for punishing Good Samaritans who seek to benefit cats and the community. Starving or freezing out community cats would be both inhumane and ineffective in further reducing community cat populations. Additionally, these measures would be difficult to enforce, and any punishment resulting from the new law would be highly offensive to citizens of the Town of Wagener.
Even if the restrictions could be enforced, they would serve to be cruel and ineffective. Community cats who have caregivers are accustomed to having food available. Removing their food and/or shelter source would simply drive community cats to roam and scavenge more, resulting in more visibility, animal control calls and feeding on wild animals like birds.
The Aiken County resolution to adopt a TNR program has brought about great results for the overall welfare of our communities. These policies should be supported, not contradicted by local government measures. I call for the Town of Wagener to abandon feeding and sheltering restrictions it has put in place for helpful residents and instead embrace and promote Aiken County’s successful TNR program.
Stacey Besser
Swansea district leader volunteer with the U.S. Humane Society