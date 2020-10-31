Letter: Vote what matters, not manners

Several writers have indicated they feel the current administration is leading us towards dictatorship but are choosing to ignore what is actually happening with the support of the Democratic Party.
Education:
Unions guide the education system controlling how our children are being taught and using classrooms to push political agendas.
Liberal professors insist students agree with their personal and political views or receive low and even failing grades.
Conservative speakers not allowed on campuses or the conservative speaker is drowned out with yelling or air horns.
Media
The media is totally out of control when it comes to reporting the news.
• Reporters and hosts manipulate stories by leaving out, twisting or adding words and details to fit their agenda. Deliberately deceiving their viewers but not retracting when caught.
• Articles on President Trump are not factual or complete. Totally ignoring his many accomplishments.
• Headlines are written to mislead readers instead of accurately reflecting the article content.
• MSNBC and CNN present one side of an issue. They talk over or cut off conservative guests if truth, logic or common sense over shadows the host's views, not allowing them to speak fully on the subject, preventing their listeners from hearing another side of the story to think for themselves.
• They will not cast the President's news briefs or conferences keeping their viewers uninformed.
• Social media (Facebook, Twitter, etc.) monitors, controls conservative opinions by removing or blocking customers' views using vague and false excuses. Search engines control how information is presented protecting Liberals and demeaning Conservatives.
Democrats own most large corporations which controls majority of the media and all social media controlling the information members send, read or pass on.
Xi Jinping must be extremely proud of our newspapers, mainstream media and social media.
Freedom
• Removing the Second Amendment is focal point for Democrats. Listen to, look at facts and follow the candidate's past actions. Democrats want control of citizens' guns. Disarming citizens is how governments take control of the people. Read history.
• Organized groups plan to cancel cultures they do not like, protesting in vile, evil ways to intimidate innocent people, forcing obedience by kneeling or holding their fist in a Nazi stance, destroying properties, putting fear into people to force them to take up their cause. In their eyes, to have your own opinion makes you intolerant and racist. Read history!
• America is now free. Socialist/communist countries control all aspects of lives. Reagan said, “we are one generation away from losing our freedom.”
Think long and hard about that when you vote. Don't be fed only what the left wants you know. If voters allow America to become a socialist country, not only will Americans suffer but so will the world. Vote for President Trump. He may not be a smooth talker, but he loves our country. A question previously presented, “do you want manners or what matters”?
Jean Lepard
Aiken